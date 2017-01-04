AFM pastor up for rape of congregant (16)

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter
AN Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church pastor based in Bulawayo’s Emakhandeni suburb has been arrested for allegedly raping a congregant (16) after a church service held in the evening in the suburb.

A court heard that the pastor offered the minor a lift after the service held on December 30 and ended up raping her. She lives in the same suburb while the pastor stays at Ross Camp in the city.

The incident occurred as the pastor was heading home after the two had agreed that he would first drop the girl off at home.

The pastor, Isheanesu Muposhi (27), ended up pouncing on the girl before they reached her home.

Muposhi was not asked to plead to rape charges when he appeared in court following his arrest on December 31.

Western Commonage magistrate Miss Tancy Dube remanded him in custody to January 13.

It is the State’s case that Muposhi offered a lift to the girl at around 9PM as soon as the service ended.

Prosecuting, Mr Claude Fombe said Muposhi was arrested the following day after committing the crime.

He said congregants confirmed having seen him leave the church with the minor after the service.

“Accused person offered a lift to the complainant. Along the way he proposed love to her but she turned him down. Accused parked his car at a secluded area at a ZAOGA stand near Easy Pick shops in Emakhandeni and allegedly raped her once,” said Mr Fombe.

@tannytkay
  • theza

    What has gone wrong with these Man of the cloth,becoming wolves in sheep skin

    • Shasha

      There is no such thing as Man of the cloth…they r all crooks…anyone with an IQ above room temperature knows this.

  • nyoni

    azidlali so ngendaba zegwayi

  • Concerned Christian

    Chronicle please read the bible and know what a Pastor is: you can never have a 27yr old Pastors

    • Kevin

      @ Concerned Christian , please enlighten us its not only Chronicle who need help on this one , i also read the the bible but am apparently clueless on why a 27 year old cannot be a pastor according to your submissions .

    • MakhosiXamu

      Age is just a number. There is no were in the Bible , where a certain age is prescribed for Pastors, Priests etc. The Chronicle is the one that appointed a 27 year old to be a Pastor. What is wrong with that age?.

  • sigadula

    I don’t believe that he raped her. Uthunyiwe umuntu wesimame. Imbongi Ntshantshaza said: Bathi Abe’s fa Zane ngabesintwana, kodwa akutsho ukuthi ngabantwana. Ngakho konke abakhulumayo akusilo iqiniso