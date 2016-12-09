All set for Bosso awards

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE stage is set for tonight’s Highlanders’ awards ceremony to be held at the Bulawayo Polytechnic’s School of Hospitality, with 23 club legends confirming their attendance.

Club legend Lawrence “Lofty” Phiri told journalists that they had secured 23 seats for former players at the banquet, which they would also use as a reunion.

He said some former greats expected to attend the banquet include Edward Dzowa, Jeffery Mpofu, Andrew “Skurupata” Jele, Edwards

“Magungubala” Ndlovu, Chris Mhlanga, Mark Watson, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda, Alexander Maseko and Josiah Nxumalo.

Phiri said Maseko and Nxumalo are expected in Bulawayo from South Africa this morning.

“We’re coming as former players to just give encouragement to these youngsters. We’re hoping to mingle and rekindle lots of memories at the awards ceremony while celebrating this institution’s 90th year celebrations,” said Phiri.

“Unfortunately there are some players we had hoped will come, but will not be able to attend. We sent an invitation to Bruce Grobbelaar, but we haven’t received his reply and at this stage I don’t think we’ll have a late surprise from him as travelling from Canada needs real commitment.

Hopefully we will have him and other club legends at future functions.”

Football legend Peter Ndlovu has also been ruled out of the Highlanders’ stars awards as his team Mamelodi Sundowns is in Japan for the Fifa Club World Cup.

Bosso have braced for a glamorous celebrations despite Peter and Grobbelaar’s absence.

Highlanders will give out 15 accolades tonight.

Awards will be for the Player of the Season, Top Goal Scorer; Outstanding New-comer; Most Promising Player, Most Disciplined Player; Longest Serving Player; scorer of the most spectacular goal(s); Goalkeeper of the Season; Players’ Player of the Season; Captain’s Award; Most Consistent Player; Most Improved Player; Best Junior Player in Division One; Supporters’ Player of the Year and Supporter of the year.

The club’s vice-captain Erick Mudzingwa is guaranteed the longest player accolade, having made his debut in 2007.

Bruce Kangwa, who scored seven goals before moving to Tanzania’s Azam FC during the mid-season break, will take the top scorer’s award.

Soccer Star of the Year finalist Peter Muduhwa, his defensive partner Tendai Ndlovu, midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, Mudzingwa, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and rookie Prince Dube all look set to be honoured. – @ZililoR