All set for Kalawa Homecoming

Showbiz Correspondent

THE stage is set for the Kalawa Homecoming Party in Bulawayo with the performing artistes from South Africa set to arrive in the city this afternoon for the festivities at AmaZulu Sports Club tonight.

The Kalawa Homecoming Party is undeniably the biggest shindig in the city as it draws crowds from all over Zimbabwe and the region for a night to remember.

This year, the line up will have Winky D who pulled off one of his best performances on the same platform last year, new entry Killer T, SA’s Professor, Bhizer, Oskido, Mpumi, Nokwazi, DJ Sox, Bhizer, DJ Fresh, Stiff, AB Crazy, DJ Lyquid, Character and Nokwazi among others.

While this line-up seems to be a bit dull, event organisers have justified their selection saying people need to be at the show to witness the immense talent and show these artistes will put up.

Other local acts include Sandra Ndebele, ASAPH, Mzoe7, Kwabatsha, Crazy Dee, Guluva 7 and DJs Skaiva, Scooby, Taunz, Yugoe, Sbago and Liz.

Barring the wet weather this month, it is organisers’ hope that the heavens do not open up as this will disrupt the show.

The new venue, Amazulu Sports Club, which has hosted international artistes such as Jamaica’s Buju Banton and Arthur Mafokate in his prime years ago, could prove to be a great venue for the homecoming party. A visit by Chronicle to the venue yesterday revealed that organisers were hard at work setting up the place with some grass being cleared.

Organiser, XMO Squad’s Vusumuzi Siqalaba said all was in place.

“Everything is in place and we’re now just waiting for the visiting artistes from Harare and South Africa to arrive. We’ve put stringent security measures to ensure that there is no theft during the event.

“However, we advise show goers to ensure that they leave most of their valuables at home as we can’t guarantee them that there won’t be pickpockets,” said Siqalaba.

He said there would be two VIP areas, one VIP and the other VVIP with both being allocated parking slots inside the venue.

The Homecoming Party, now in its sixth year, has grown tremendously over the years and tonight, nothing less is expected.