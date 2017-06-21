Amini, Tsano submit reports

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SUSPENDED Highlanders’ assistant coach Amini Soma-Phiri and goalkeepers’ coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu have submitted their reports to the club and are set to appear before a disciplinary committee made up of external personnel.

The two coaches were suspended last Friday afternoon after the club leadership felt their personal clashes were negatively impacting the team.

“They have submitted their reports and the process of a hearing is being initiated. Members of the disciplinary committee will be external for a fair process, but obviously we will have people with a legal brain and experience in these things,” said Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

He said during the duo’s absence, Akbay will continue working with developmental side coach Melusi Sibanda.

“The coach has no problems in taking charge of the goalkeepers. We will wait for the disciplinary process to conclude and depending on the recommendations, the status quo will remain,” said Dube.

Zulu and Soma-Phiri are said to have had a heated argument that led to the two exchanging insults in front of players on their way from Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane after the abandoned match against FC Platinum.

During the harsh exchange of words, which started after Soma-Phiri returned from seeking treatment following tear smoke, Zulu allegedly called the assistant coach a baboon and efforts by head coach Erol Akbay to calm matters were in vain.

The insults forced Soma-Phiri to drop off the team bus and use a supporters’ mini bus to return to Bulawayo.

The final straw was the argument the two had on the bench when Highlanders were embarrassed 0-3 by Black Rhinos at Morris Depot in Harare.

Zulu held a press conference on Sunday where he broke down in an attempt to clear his name.

“I want to tell people that what you read (in the newspapers) about my suspension is wrong.

“I am being suspended for trying to be professional, for trying not to compromise professionalism.

“I have got people around the world that see me as a strict disciplinarian and a role model,” said Zulu as he shed tears.

Zulu has previously worked with Railstars, Zimbabwe Saints and AmaZulu.

