Anne Nhira turns talk show host

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER successfully getting South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu banned from the Harare International Carnival last week, actress Anne Nhira on Tuesday launched her television talk show Masuwo with Anne Nhira online with a first live broadcast.

Three Tuesdays ago, an ecstatic Nhira posted a letter signed by acting Minister of Tourism and Hospitality – Patrick Zhuwao – saying the ministry had received her complaint and “may” bar Zodwa Wabantu from partaking in the carnival festivities.

Thereafter there was a social media backlash with all sorts of scathing insults directed at Nhira.

Despite the attacks Nhira has launched a one hour talk show, will be is broadcast on a Facebook pages ZimdiTv and Masuwo with Anne Nhira every Tuesday from 4PM.

Her first episode was an interview with former Caps United Football Club chairman Andy Rodgers to get people to know more about him. Gospel musician Tendai Mahachi’s music video with Oliver Mtukudzi for their collaboration Ndisiye was also shown to viewers.

However, as soon as Nhira started her live broadcast, hecklers came to life and started berating her. Others took potshots at her hair, her dresssense, twang with some going as far as body shaming her.

Some said they had a eureka moment when they saw the show as it made sense as to why Nhira penned the letter about Zodwa as she needed the attention for her new talk show.

There were repeated requests for Nhira to rather interview Zodwa Wabantu. In reply Nhira said she would organise one the next time Zodwa is in the country.

Nhira joins Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa as some of the few female talk show hosts online and this was quickly picked up by some.

Harare businesswoman, Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele encouraged Nhira to “take notes from Ruvheneko.”

“Hmmmmm take notes from Ruvhi for current sets for TALK SHOW hun….this not working out though for me but well done!!!! Head held up high and don’t look back,” she encouraged.— @bonganinkunzi.