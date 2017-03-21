Attempted murder charge for woman after nightclub stabbing

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her brother`s friend in the face with a broken bottle.

Diana Ndlovu (30) allegedly stabbed Mr Xolani Dube on Sunday when they were dancing at Eden Night Club over an undisclosed argument.

A court heard that Dube sustained serious injuries and is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Ndlovu appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing an attempted murder charge.

Mr Tashaya did not ask Ndlovu to plead and remanded her out of custody to March 27.

He said the State is waiting for a full medical report on Dube’s condition.

Prosecuting, Ms Leane Nkomo said on March 19 at around 1AM Ndlovu and Dube had a misunderstanding.

“The accused person broke an empty beer bottle and stabbed the complainant in the face. Dube sustained a deep cut on his face,” she said.

Ms Nkomo said Dube was rushed to the hospital as he was heavily bleeding.

The court heard that Dube reported the matter to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest

