Babes Wodumo says I’m sorry Zimbabwe

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

South Africa’s Wololo hit maker, Babes Wodumo has apologised to fans in Zimbabwe for her absence at the Homecoming Party in Bulawayo.

She promised to hold a makeup show in the city in future.

Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane was one of the headline performers alongside stable mates Big Nuz but failed to make the trip for the show at Queens Sports Club.

Posting a statement alongside a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening, Babes Wodumo said they missed their flight because they performed until the wee hours of the morning.

“To our Zimbabwean fans please accept an apology from Babes Wodumo and Big Nuz from the bottom of our hearts.

“We both couldn’t make it because of previous gigs that we had, which subsequently led us to missing our flight from East London.

“We’re trying to organise another date to come and perform in Zimbabwe for you. We love you very much, may God bless you all,” said Babes Wodumo.

Accepting her apology some fans however pointed out that she should manage her time better.

“As a professional performer, time management is very important, with all the love we have for you we are so disappointed because now the only time we will get the chance to see you is 2018,” wrote daddy_myk in response to her Instagram post.

Another fan rita_belinda_ndlovu said she was disappointed.

“We are big fans of her and basically (Homecoming Party) has become the same this year.

“It would have been different because she’s new and a whole multitude was looking forward to seeing her though it was raining it didn’t matter for the poor disappointed Zimbabweans mara eishhhhh another time? It won’t be the same.”

A fan suggested that Babes Wodumo should charter a jet next time if she was overbooked, while others said her management should accept gigs that they can fulfil.