Beer binge kills 38-year-old man

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Plumtree was found dead in the border town’s Central Business District following a drinking spree with friends.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda said Morgen Mlilo’s body was found by a passerby lying near 4Js Sports Bar on Monday at around 7AM.

He said the cause of Mlilo’s death was yet to be established as investigations were still underway.

“I can confirm that Morgen Mlilo’s body was found near 4Js Sports Bar on April 24 at around 7AM. An informant found the body and alerted the police who attended the scene. The body has been taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

“As of now we are still carrying out investigations in order to determine what really happened,” he said.

Asst Insp Sibanda said Mlilo was last seen alive on April 23 at around 12 midnight leaving 4Js Sports Bar where he had spent the evening drinking with his peers.

“On the day before he died, Mlilo was seen drinking at around 2PM near Plumtree Bakery Supermarket and he appeared drunk. He was later seen drinking at 4Js Sports Bar in the evening and he left at midnight together with other patrons when the bar had closed.

“He didn’t reach his homestead and was found dead the following day,” he said.

@DubeMatutu