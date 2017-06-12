Bird Flu strain. . . World Organisation for Animal Health advises Zim on Avian Flu

THE World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has urged Zimbabwean authorities to enhance bio-security that will minimise contact between wild birds and poultry.

This follows recent isolated incident of the H5N8 strain of bird flu (also known as Avian Flu) at an Irvines (Pvt) Ltd Poultry Farm east of Harare.

H5N8 is an avian influenza strain circulating since 2014 in the world, and mostly transmitted from country to country through the wild birds’ migration.

Zimbabwe notified the France-headquartered organisation of the outbreak on June 1. Said the organisation’s head of the communication unit Dr Catherine Bertrand-Ferrandis:

“Since HPAI H5N8 subtypes of the virus cause high mortality in domestic poultry, the organisation recommend that Veterinary Services in risk countries such as Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries increase prevention efforts through bio-security to minimise contact between wild birds and poultry and enhance surveillance and preparedness.

“Countries are also encouraged to strengthen their targeted wild bird surveillance activities in areas where viruses have been detected and in other areas where there are significant populations of migratory waterfowl.

“Because of the stability of the virus in the environment and highly contagious nature, strict biosecurity measures and good hygiene are essential in protecting against disease outbreaks,” she said.

The OIE is the intergovernmental organisation responsible for improving animal health worldwide. Irvines has since culled 140 000 birds following the outbreak, and earlier this week released a statement saying the outbreak has been contained.

But the incident has had its share of economic effects as countries in the region such as South Africa and Botswana have placed a ban on poultry from Zimbabwe.

Dr Bertrand-Ferrandis said although no human influenza cases had been reported there was a need for vigilance that no affected poultry should enter the human food system.

“To date no human influenza cases have been reported to be linked with the H5N8 strain. As a precaution, people working with, or in contact with, poultry that are infected with (or suspected of being infected with) AI viruses are recommended to wear protective clothing, including face masks, goggles, gloves and boots.

“In addition as a precautionary and regulatory measure, animals that have been culled as a result of measures to control an AI outbreak should not be allowed to enter human or animal food chains,” she said. – BH24.