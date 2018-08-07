Bosso-DeMbare tie deferred again!

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

HARARE giants, Dynamos, say they will not be tempted to sit on their laurels after their long-awaited clash against Highlanders was postponed by the Premier Soccer League for the third time inside three weeks.

The giants will be conspicuous by their absence when the league programme returns this week after a two-week pause to pave the way for the national elections which were held across the country last Monday.

The league authorities announced, without giving reasons, that the game that was scheduled for Barbourfields this Sunday will not be played as scheduled.

PSL spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, said they acted on a directive from their superiors.

“The match was cancelled for logistical reasons. I cannot comment further than that,” she said.

PSL last week postponed all the league matches following the violent incidents that rocked the post-election period in Harare.

The league had also shelved matches the previous week to allow for the preparations for the elections.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro said the Glamour Boys will not be tempted to change their focus.

“We haven’t heard about it (the postponement) yet. We have been preparing for this game for the past two weeks now and considering where we are coming from, I think this is a game that we need to win at all costs.

“Just like we said last week, we are ready for this game. We wanted it but then there is nothing we can do when the authorities have said it’s off again.

“We don’t know the reasons yet but we believe whatever led to the postponement of this game is important.

“So we respect the decision but we will continue with our preparations. Surely, we will not sit on our laurels. Highlanders are usually not easy customers,” said Chihoro.

However, the rest of the Premiership matches return on Friday when Harare City host bottom-of-the-table side Mutare City at Rufaro with giants Caps United entertaining Black Rhinos on the following day at the same venue.

In fact, Rufaro will host three matches at the weekend and Yadah and Herentals have a date on Sunday.

Champions FC Platinum will be away to Bulawayo City at Barbourfields on Saturday while Ngezi Platinum host Nichrut at Baobab.

The postponement of the big match could be a blessing in disguise for the Glamour Boys who are still sweating over key defender and vice-captain Marshal Machazane who is nursing a groin injury.

Another defender, Blessing Moyo, was also under surveillance from the medical team while new signing Kingston Nkhata remains a huge doubt as his transfer documents are still to be finalised. DeMbare are currently 13th on the log standings with 22 points from 20 starts.

Their opponents Bosso have been doing fairly well under Madinda Ndlovu.

Highlanders are currently on rebuilding exercise and are sitting fourth with 35 points from 20 games.

They have brought on board former How Mine forward Tinashe Makanda who was with South Africa First Division side Stellenbosch, Tafadzwa Sibanda from Southern Region Division One side TelOne and Denzel Khumalo from Bosso 90.

Fixtures

Friday: Harare City v Mutare City Rovers (Rufaro)

Saturday: Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Caps United v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Nichrut (Baobab)

Sunday: Yadah v Herentals (Rufaro), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields — Postponed).