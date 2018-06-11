Bosso to hold mid-season meeting

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are set to hold a mid-season workshop aimed at apprising the club’s administrators on the latest trends and requirements of running football.

With the club on a drive to ensure it is in line with requirements of the Fifa club licensing, Bosso will have a workshop during the mid-season break to tackle licensing, management, player contracts, welfare and medical developments in football.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two-week break after the conclusion of Match Day 17 fixtures scheduled for June 16-17. The matches will resume on Saturday July 7.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said the club was working flat out to upgrade its knowledge in the running of modern day football.

“We will be having a workshop during the mid-season break to cover various subjects; it will basically be a learning centre. The workshop will cover issues ranging from club licensing, club management, player contracts, welfare, medical developments and laws of the game will also be taught. This is a programme we have lined up so that all of us are at the same level administratively. We will be inviting a few speakers, mostly administration instructors, in their spheres of expertise to come and educate us on the various topics,” said Dube.

He said the club would also hold a programme to review its strategic plan.

“We are also hoping to do a review of the Highlanders strategic plan. Time allowing, we want to do that halfway through the season.”