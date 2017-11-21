BREAKING: Stick to your promise – ED tells President Mugabe

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Former Vice President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on President Mugabe to heed the people’s calls for him to step down, reminding the Head of State of his promise in various platforms that he would leave office when the people no longer want him.

In a statement this morning, Cde Mnangagwa said he would not be engaging the President on any talks as the prevailing political impasse is not a matter between the two of them, but between President Mugabe and the people of Zimbabwe.

He said talks between him and President Mugabe cannot supercede ongoing democratic processes to impeach the Head of State.

“I am aware that Parliament intends to impeach the president. Parliament is the ultimate expression of the will of the people outside an election and in my view is expressing national sentiment by implementing the Impeachment Proceedings therefore talks between myself and the President cannot supercede the expression and fundamental rights of fellow Zimbabweans,” said Cde Mnangagwa in the statement.

Cde Mnangagwa who has since been reinstated to the ruling Zanu-PF and endorsed to take over from President Mugabe said he would only return to the country when he is satisfied about his persona security.

More to follow…