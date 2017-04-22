Bulawayo missing man found dead in Umguza

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A MAN from Bulawayo’s Sizinda suburb who had been missing for almost three weeks was found dead in a dam at Umguza with head injuries.

Mr Elson Phiri (28) who was partially paralysed went missing on April 4 and his decomposing body was discovered on Wednesday.

His family said the police informed them about his death on Thursday.

Phiri’s grandfather Mr Fandeson Phiri yesterday told The Chronicle that his grandson could have been murdered.

“He is gone. He went in a painful way. Police told us that he was found in a dam in Umguza and his body was decomposing. He had a deep cut on his forehead which makes us suspect that he was killed,” said Mr Phiri.

He said the family was at a loss as to who could have been behind his death.

“We really don’t know what happened. He went missing on April 4 and we’ve been looking for him ever since. We were informed about his death by Tshabalalala police where we had reported him missing,” he said.

Elson’s aunt Ms Rebecca Phiri said they became worried the day he went missing as he was incapable of travelling by himself.

She said some people in the suburb suggested that he was last seen with an unknown man who was driving a white vehicle.

“Others say he was seen walking with a man while others say he was seen in a white vehicle. So we assume the man he was last seen with could be responsible for his disappearance and death. He was partially paralysed so there is no way he could have individually made it to Umguza,” she said.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations were underway.

“I can only confirm that Sauerstown police found a body floating in a dam in Umguza. We cannot immediately conclude that he was murdered as we are in the initial stages of our investigations,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

