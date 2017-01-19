Bulawayo police warn against late night prayers

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

RECENT brutal murders in Bulawayo have jolted police who have urged residents not to walk alone at night and avoid conducting prayer sessions that end late at night.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said police have intensified stop and search operations in an effort to tackle crime and keep the city’s streets safe from criminal activities.

She said people should walk in groups, especially at night, to avoid being targeted by criminals.

The police statement follows the brutal killings of a Cowdray Park suburb woman and a man from Nkulumane suburb last Friday. On Monday, a security guard at the Seventh day run Pelandaba Primary School was fatally attacked by four armed robbers while on duty.

In the Cowdray Park murder, Mrs Ivy Sibanda, a member of the Zaoga church who was attacked while coming from a prayer session at night, had nearly all her teeth knocked out while her back, arm and both legs were also fractured.

Insp Simango yesterday said they have intensified stop and search operations in response to the criminal activities. She said they were investigating recent murder cases and culprits will be caught.

“People should avoid walking alone at night and also desist from using paths where they would be vulnerable to thugs. We encourage churches to be cognisant of time when they conduct their prayers. They should avoid finishing their prayers late as thugs tend to take advantage of those who don’t have vehicles,” said Insp Simango.

She said thugs are also taking advantage of long grass and maize in most residential areas that have grown due to the rains.

Insp Simango urged members of the public to avoid using their phones in the dark as they become easy targets.

“Open air worshippers are also at risk of being attacked as they conduct their prayers in the bushes. They should avoid night prayers and always move in groups,” she said.

