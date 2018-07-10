Bulawayo PSL teams stutter

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO-based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams failed to collect maximum points at the start of the second half of the season, with only Chicken Inn managing a point from their draw against Dynamos.

Chicken Inn scored a late equaliser through King Nasama to salvage a point, but ceded third place to Triangle United, who hammered Shabanie Mine 5-0.

Chicken Inn, the 2015 champions, are on 31 points.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders suffered their third consecutive defeat when they fell 0-1 to Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

Could it be that the demons of a poor second half are manifesting for Bosso, who last collected maximum points when they beat Harare City 2-1 in the capital.

In that game, a 10-man Bosso played some of their best football of the season, absorbing pressure Harare City were piling on them.

The “machine” that Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu is building to challenge for the championship next season needs to rediscover its winning formula and restore the fans’ confidence.

In as much as Highlanders have sold the “rebuilding” message to their followers, the players need to know that as a “big” club, expectations are that brand Bosso is always hard pressed for positive results every week.

Highlanders’ good displays and superior ball possession needs to be complemented by winning games.

Bosso have further dropped down the table to seventh place with 29 points; 15 points behind leaders FC Platinum and 13 points above the drop zone.

What has become clear is that Highlanders need a striker and the sooner they get a quality forward the better.

Highlanders have averaged less than a goal a match, with striker Ozias Zibande contributing four goals out of the 17 they have scored in 18 games.

Zibande, who is supposed to be Bosso’s chief gunner, last scored on May 6 when they lost 1-2 to ZPC Kariba.

The other striker Newman Sianchali has two goals to his account. Sianchali’s goals were on April 23 when Bosso beat Shabanie Mine 3-1 and when they edged Mutare City Rovers 1-0 on May 1.

Midfielders Brian Banda and Godfrey Makaruse have three goals each, with winger Gabriel Nyoni joining Sianchali on two goals. Defender Peter Muduhwa and the midfield pair of Adrian Silla and Nigel Makumbe have one goal each.

It’s not only Highlanders, who should be worried about lack of potency. Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City also need to find solutions to lift them out of the relegation zone.

Chiefs, who missed a penalty in the 0-1 loss to Yadah, are two places above the drop zone with 18 points. Chapungu, who beat Bulawayo City 1-0 in Gweru, occupy the last relegation slot with 16 points, two behind Chiefs.

City are third from the bottom with 14 points.

If Chiefs and City continue on their losing streak, it could signify doom for the City of Kings, as it will have two clubs relegated at the end of the season.

Results

Saturday: Harare City 0-0 Caps United, FC Platinum 1-2 ZPC Kariba, Herentals 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers 0-2 Nichrut, Dynamos 1-1 Chicken Inn, Black Rhinos 1-0 Highlanders, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Yadah FC, Triangle United 5-0 Shabanie Mine, Chapungu 1-0 Bulawayo City.

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 18 14 2 2 28 7 21 44

Ngezi Platinum 18 12 2 4 28 10 18 38

Triangle United 18 10 2 6 23 12 11 32

Chicken Inn 18 8 7 3 21 13 8 31

Caps United 18 8 6 4 23 14 9 30

Harare City 18 7 8 3 18 13 5 29

Highlanders 18 8 5 5 17 12 5 29

Black Rhinos 18 7 7 4 16 14 2 28

**ZPC Kariba 18 6 7 5 15 18 -3 22

Herentals 18 5 7 6 9 14 -5 22

Dynamos 18 5 6 7 15 20 -5 21

Yadah FC 18 5 6 7 18 25 -7 21

Bulawayo Chiefs 18 4 6 8 12 19 -7 18

Nichrut 18 4 4 10 14 20 -6 16

Chapungu 18 4 4 10 12 24 -12 16

Bulawayo City 18 4 2 12 16 23 -7 14

Shabanie Mine 18 2 8 8 17 34 -17 14

Mutare City 1 8 2 5 11 13 22 -9 11

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player

