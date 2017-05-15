Byo schools adopt biometric clocking system

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

MOST Bulawayo schools are adopting the biometric clocking system for teachers to promote accountability at the institutions.

With the new system, teachers scan their fingers on the machine which recognises their fingerprints to record when they report for work and when they go home.

The new electronic system was recently introduced at Mandwandwe High School in Nkulumane suburb and other schools are planning to follow suit.

The biometric clocking system replaces the manual log book which was easily manipulated by some individuals.

In an interview, the acting Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira said the new system promotes efficiency in the education sector.

“I know of Mandwandwe, quite a number of schools are taking on the initiative. We also think that was creative and we did not want to stifle their initiative as we also encourage them to think outside the box,” said Mrs Kaira.

“The system monitors teacher attendance very well. Because at the end of the week the head is able to print out a copy to monitor and check the time when a teacher reported for duty and when they dismissed.”

She said schools should not be criticised for introducing the biometric system. Mrs Kaira said the electronic system cannot be manipulated like the manual one.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. It’s very efficient; you don’t disturb anyone. The teacher is not disturbed, the head is also not disturbed. The machine is placed on the corridor so no one is disturbed while clocking,” she said.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said he was not aware of the new development.

However, he said there was nothing amiss with the electronic clocking system.

“The clocking system has always been there but it had not been developed or upgraded to an electronic one. But it does not make it any different. It can improve efficiency in record keeping,” he said.

— @nqotshili