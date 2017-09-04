Byo snubs Babes Wodumo

Nqobile Tshili/Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporters

Bulawayo’s Large City Hall car park continues to cause headaches for show promoters in Bulawayo following another poorly attended show headlined by South Africa’s artiste, Babes Wodumo.

To save face show organisers, 2 Kings Entertainment decided to let some people including street kids into the venue for free.

The show had a poor build up and it was not surprising that a few people attended.

At about 7PM on the night of the show, the mood was still dull at City Hall car park with no music playing.

This resulted in some people concluding that Babes Wodumo could have cancelled the show as she did last December during the Kalawa Home Coming Show.

To add to the organisers’ woes, the stage was too small and as such did not give artists enough room to express themselves.

DJ Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment blamed the poor attendance to the abandoned Busy Signal gig at the same venue last month.

The artists were however sterling in their performance despite the organisers’ glitches.

Madlela Skhobokhobo wowed the handful fans.

Sandra Ndebele however needs to redefine herself as she is still stuck in the past with her traditional garb while performing for a youthful audience.

She sampled her new track with Professor Nizwile which was well received by fans.

Andy Muridzo played music for 30 minutes but unfortunately did not engage the fans.

When it was time for Babes Wodumo to come on stage, fans went wild with some scaling the scaffolding separating the crowd from the VIPs.

Local DJ Liz was on the decks as she played the tracks by Mzansi’s diminutive star that included Gqom tracks such as Mngane Wami, Tsege tsege and the party jam Wololo.

After the show Babes Wodumo went to Club Connect where fans jostled to see her in the VIP lounge during the after party.