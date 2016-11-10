Caf increases prize money

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Confederation of African Football has increased prize money for its club competitions by more than 100 percent, while the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) total package has also been increased by up to 64 percent.

Afcon winners will now get $4 million, up from $1.5 million, which represents an increase of 166 percent. The losing finalists will pocket $2 million; losing semi-finalists will each get $1.5 million, while those that will bow out at the quarter-finals stage will get $800 000.

The total Afcon package has increased from $10 million to $16.4 million.

In club competitions, the Caf Champions League winners will now get $2.5 million compared to the present $1.5 million. The runners-up are set to get $1.25 million, up from $1 million. Semi-finalists will get $875 000, while quarter-finalists will be $650 000 richer. Confederations Cup kings will be rewarded with $1.25 million and losing finalists $625 000, semi-finalists $450 000, while reaching the quarter-finals guarantees $350 000.

Fourth-placed teams in the four groups of the Caf Champions League will be rewarded with $550 000, while in the Caf Confederations Cup, teams will be paid $275 000, up from $165 000.

Zimbabwe is set to be represented by Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Confederations Cup. The PSL debutantes beat FC Platinum 3-1 in the Chibuku Super Cup final played at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro on Saturday, while three teams are still in the running for the Champions League slot, with two rounds of league matches remaining.

Caps United, FC Platinum and Highlanders all have a chance of winning the sole ticket, although Makepekepe have better chances compared to FC Platinum and Highlanders.

In a letter to all the associations referenced, “Updated revenues grid for national teams and club within Caf competitions – Cycle 2017-2020”, Caf said its executive committee approved the new figures at a meeting held in Cairo, Egypt, on September 27, 2016.

“Caf hereby informs you of the update of the revenues grid detailing the allocation of revenues for national teams and clubs taking part in the final phases of Caf competitions during the four-year cycle 2017-2020. This grid has been revised upwards taking into consideration the renewed agreements reached with our agencies in charge of commercialising TV and marketing rights of Caf competitions,” reads the Caf letter dated November 8.

It said the allocations would be applicable from January 2017, just ahead of the Total African Cup of Nations.

“As a policy matter, Caf will usually transfer to each team prior to the beginning of the final tournaments 50 percent of the revenue allocated to teams finishing fourth in their groups in order to facilitate the teams’ preparations,” reads the letter.

The timing will see the Mighty Warriors missing out on the windfall, as the Women Nations Cup finals begin next week in Cameroon.