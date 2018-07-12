Chevrons up for Pakistan challenge

Bongani Ndlovu, Sports Correspondent

CHEVRONS coach Lalchand Rajput is confident his players are up for the challenge against Pakistan in the five-match one-day international (ODI) series starting at Queens Sports Club tomorrow.

After watching his boys fighting to the final over in their last two matches against Pakistan and Australia in last week’s Twenty20 International (T20I) triangular series in Harare, Rajput believes his rebuilding team has what it takes to compete against the world’s best.

“After the T20I triangular series, the team is in good shape,” Rajput said yesterday after Zimbabwe’s practice session at Queens Sports Club.

“We did really well in our last two games in which our players showed their potential, that they are good enough to push the best two T20I teams in the world Pakistan and Australia all the way to the last over. That in itself is a big thing for us and we hope to carry that momentum into the ODI series,” he said.

Rajput believes his team will rise to the occasion against Pakistan.

“The players have raised their hand and shown that they are very, very positive and want to do well for Zimbabwe. I think we just have to be a little patient, we have got to be backing them and if we support them this team will do wonders.

“Pakistan are very strong, but our players are a little bit confident. The confidence we take from the T20I series will be shown in the ODI series as well. I am sure this team will definitely push Pakistan and make a real fight of the ODI series.”

Rajput emphasised the importance of not putting too much pressure on the rebuilding team to get immediate results.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Zimbabwe to be patient and please support the team. This team is in a phase where we are getting a lot of youngsters in. It is a rebuilding process so you have to be a little bit patient and I am sure in the days to come, this team will really do wonders.”