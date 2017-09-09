Chicken Inn focused on the prize

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

MULTI-CHAMPIONSHIP winning coach Rahman Gumbo has ruled out complacency from his charges in his quest to lead Chicken Inn to their second title in two years.

The 2015 champions entertain Yadah FC at Hartsfield Ground, Bulawayo, this afternoon with their sight set on collecting maximum points and clinging on to the top spot.

In their final training session held at the match venue under the scorching sun yesterday, Gumbo showed grit, being tough on his players for “silly mistakes”, punishing them for “lack of seriousness” as he pushed them to stay focused on the game.

“What you must understand is that at this stage of the season it’s all about mental strength more than physical strength. There’s no need to treat each other with kids gloves. We just have to maintain consistency, guard against complacency and that is why you saw me punishing them as I want them to get their focus on the game and approach it with a right attitude.

“We’re not underrating Yadah FC and we’re going to compete for maximum points like we do. Our application and mindset is the same as it is when we face teams like FC Platinum, Highlanders or Ngezi Platinum. We want points and that’s all we are going for,” said Gumbo.

Chicken Inn’s final session saw the players working on their finishing, taking turns to fire shots at goalkeepers Elvis Chipezeze, Pride Zendera and Wandile Ndlovu.

The Gamecocks with 51 points, three ahead of third placed Harare giants Dynamos who pose a great threat to their championship hopes are not worried about DeMbare. Chicken Inn want to take their unbeaten run to 10 games and take a stride towards the finishing line.

Chicken Inn last lost a league match on July 1 when they went 0-2 down to Chapungu in Gweru. Their unbeaten run of nine games has seen them winning seven and drawing twice (0-0 against Dynamos and 1-1 away at FC Platinum).

“The story remains the same, I’m a championship contender not a pretender and that’s the mentality I’ve instilled in my players. We’re only worried about ourselves. Our focus is on our next game and leave the rest to fate. We just have to do the job and get the points,” said Gumbo.

Chicken Inn beat Yadah 1-0 in the first leg and with the latter fighting to move away from the relegation zone, the Harare side bank-rolled by Prophet Walter Magaya are expected to give the Gamecocks a good run for their money.

Obidiah Tarumbwa and Daryl Nyandoro who scored Chicken Inn’s goals in the 2-1 win against How Mine are expected to lead the former champions’ attack with the likes of Brian Briya Chikwenya, Dennis Dauda, Brian Mapfumo, former Chicken Inn striker Moses Demera, Leroy Mavunga and goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube carrying Yadah’s hopes.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo City are in Harare for a clash against Black Rhinos this afternoon while Hwange travel to the Lowveld to face Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v How Mine (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro, 3PM, SuperSport), Chicken Inn v Yadah FC (Hartsfield), Chapungu v Shabanie Mine (Ascot), Tsholotsho FC v ZPC Kariba (Dulivhadzimu)

Tomorrow: Bantu Rovers v Caps United (Hartsfield), Triangle United v Hwange (Gibbo), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro)

— @ZililoR