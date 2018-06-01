Chinhoyi 7 to finally premiere

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE much anticipated premiere of locally produced movie Chinhoyi 7 is set for today in Harare before it is released to other cinemas tomorrow.

Following several postponements, the movie that was commissioned by former Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander and now Vice-President of Zimbabwe General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) will hopefully finally premiere at the Harare Ster Kinekor cinemas.

Those in Bulawayo however, will have to wait a little longer to get to watch the movie as it will not be shown at the Ster Kinekor cinemas in the city.

Ster Kinekor Bulawayo spokesperson, Maybe Simbisai said they were working on having the movie shown at different locations in the city as a pop up.

“We’ll not be showing Chinhoyi 7 in the cinemas. We may have it under our pop up cinema meaning we’ll screen the movie at other venues like halls and parks,” Simbisai said.

Chinhoyi 7 writer and director Moses Matanda said all was set for the Harare premiere.

“Everything is in place for the premiere. Some of the actors from the movie will be there to grace the red carpet. On Saturday the movie will be shown in most movie houses outside the capital,” said Matanda.

The film is based on true events about seven liberation war fighters David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingosha Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube and Chubby Savanhu who challenged the Ian Smith regime after a successful journey from Zambia in 1966. The seven were declared national heroes last year for their bravery after they kept heavily armed Rhodesian forces at bay for a whole day and were only killed after they ran out of ammunition.

Produced by United Kingdom-based Tawanda Sarireni, Chinhoyi 7 promises to be a thriller with characters such as the late former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith, former Vice President, the late Joshua Nkomo and former President Robert Mugabe. These characters are played by British actor Julian Shaw as Ian Smith, Albert Nyathi as Joshua Nkomo and Brian Bera as Robert Mugabe.

Gospel singer, Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave plays Ian Smith’s maid while Nama award winning actress Charlene Mangweni is featured as a war collaborator.

Meanwhile, the ever popular Girlfriends Getaway at Ster Kinekor has been moved to Saturday from today. The movie for this week is Breaking In starring Gabrielle Union and the thriller was directed by James McTeigue. The film follows a mother (Union) who must protect her children after the mansion of her recently deceased father is invaded by burglars. – @bonganinkunzi