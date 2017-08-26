Chiyangwa hails Tangawarima

Harare Bureau

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday paid glowing tribute to Fifa instructor Felix Tangawarima for his efforts in building the capacity of referees in the country and and rallied local match-officials to emulate him and rise through the ranks of Cosafa, Caf and the world football governing body.

Chiyangwa, who is also the chairman of the Zifa Referees’ Committee, said they were now targeting a course that would train the local match officials to use the video assistant referee system. He said the seven-time Zimbabwe Referee of the Year has been a shining example whom the current crop needed to emulate. Tangawarima is also the head of the Cosafa Referees’ committee.

“Leadership is about overcoming fear and fearless people are true leaders and as referees be bold when you make your decisions,’’ he said.

“It is heartening to have Felix, one of the most successful referees in the country now training other referees. Felix is without a doubt Africa’s top referee instructor and he has made the nation proud.