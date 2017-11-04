Chungwa steers Caps past How Mine

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

How Mine 0-1 Caps United

LEADING goal scorer Dominic Chungwa scored his 15th goal of the season as defending champions Caps United laboured to 1-0 victory over a stubborn How Mine at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The gold miners, who beat Caps United 3-1 in Harare in July, faced a Green Machine side that had gone 10 matches without a defeat, sitting on fifth position and needing a victory to keep their top-four finish dream alive.

It was a balanced affair in the early stages of the game with both sides exhibiting some enterprising passing football in front of a handful of football supporters.

Caps United opened the scoring in the 18th through man of the moment Dominic Chungwa, who scored with a header inside the box off a well taken Hardlife Zvirekwi free kick to send the Makepekepe faithful into delirium. The defending champions held onto the lead until full time.

Chungwa looks certain to land the golden boot award as Black Rhinos’ chief marksmen Lot Chiwunga is a distant second with 12 goals, with only three games left to end the season. Chiwunga should find his goal scoring touch today when Rhinos face Shabanie Mine FC at their home ground, Morris Depot.

How Mine pressed for an early equaliser but failed to create any clear cut chances. The midfield duo of Thembani Masuku and Pasca Manhanga proved too hot to handle as the two dominated terms in midfield.

How Mine striker Kuda Musharu could have levelled matters just before the break after Caps United defender Carlton Mudzabwa sent a back pass to his goalkeeper Edmore “ZiKeeper” Sibanda, into his path.

However, Musharu with only Sibanda to beat tried to place his shot from the edge of the penalty area to the bottom corner, but ZiKeeper punched the ball allowing Caps to clear their lines.

Despite the dominance, How Mine failed to breach the visitor’s resolute defence. The teams headed to half-time with Caps leading 1-0.

The second half was a continuation of the first stanza, with the gold miners launching wave after wave of attacks at the visitors’ goal to no avail. They came close in the 63rd minute when midfielder Tinashe Makanda’s effort from inside the box hit the crossbar and cleared off the line by ZiKeeper.

How Mine were again denied by the post three minutes to full time when Musharu’s effort inside the box agonizingly crushed against the crossbar.

The defending champions survived a late onslaught from the gold miners.

Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe was pleased to get three points on the road.

“The first half was balanced and fortunately we managed to get that all-important goal early which helped us to settle. How Mine played well in the second half but I am very pleased with the way we defended. We failed to control the game in the second stanza but we are pleased to have held on to our lead,” said Mathe.

How Mine head coach Kelvin Kaindu said his side suffered a painful defeat given they were the better side.

“It is painful when you lose a game that you dominate from the first whistle. They never created any chances except from the goal that they scored. Our major downfall today was the failure to utilise the chances that we got. We have to learn from this defeat,” said Kaindu

Teams

How Mine: Donovan Bernard, Marvelous Mukumba, Brain Mbiriri (Timothy January,45th minute), Kudzai Chideu, Makundika Sakala, Milton Ncube, Tinashe Makanda, Pasca Manhanga (Tsepo Ranthokoane,80 th minute), Kudakwashe Musharu, Peter Moyo, Thembani Masuku,

Caps United: Edmore Sibanda, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Goodwin Goriyati, Carlton Munzabwa, Stephen Mukatuka, Devon Chafa, Joel Ngodzo (Cobby Kamhapa, 52nd minute), Moses Muchenje, Phenias Bamusi, John Zhuwawu (Zvikomborero Biseki, 30 th minute), Dominic Chungwa (Abasirim Chidiebere, 90th minute)