Civil servants await bonus pay dates

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

CIVIL servants started receiving their November salaries yesterday with anticipation that the Government will soon announce the dates for the payment of the 13th cheque.

Unions representing civil servants yesterday urged the Government to come up with strategies to improve revenue inflows and mobilise resources to pay them on time.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira yesterday said she was out of the country but would meet the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Patrick Chinamasa next week to work on the modalities on the payment of bonuses before announcing the Government’s position.

Members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe were paid yesterday while the health sector is expected to be paid tomorrow.

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services are expected to be paid on November 29 while teachers and the rest of the civil service will get their dues on December 2 and 6 respectively.

Pensioners will be paid on December 9.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said while they appreciated Government’s efforts and understood the economic challenges affecting their employer, they expected a permanent solution to payment date problems.

“We’ve not received any information from the Government regarding bonuses. We’re hoping that something positive will come up as promised.

“The traditional month for the payment of bonuses is November and we’ve been hoping that the situation would normalise soon. The Government should find a permanent solution to these challenges so that its workers are motivated to serve their country,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Minister Mupfumira last week said payments for the December salaries would be announced in due course, taking into account revenue inflows.

She is on record saying the Government is operating on a shoe-string budget, which is making it difficult to pay its workers.

President Mugabe assured the civil servants that despite the low revenue inflows, the Government would still pay its workers the 13th cheque as per tradition.