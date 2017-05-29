Conte ‘must improve’ squad next season

CHELSEA must “improve the numbers and quality” in their squad over the summer, said manager Antonio Conte after the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal.

The Blues were crowned Premier League champions earlier this month in Conte’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

However, they missed out on the double after a 2-1 defeat by the Gunners at Wembley on Saturday.

“This season we did something great with the players,” said Conte. “We must be cold and analyse the situation.”

Chelsea became the first English side to record 30 top-flight victories in a 38-game season and finished seven points clear of runners-up Tottenham.

They were favourites to win the FA Cup for an eighth time but they were second best on the day to Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal, who lifted the trophy for a record 13th time after finishing fifth in the league.

“The most important thing is to give a correct evaluation of our season,” said Italian Conte.

“It’s very important to understand that this season for us was incredible. Every single player put so much work in.

“For next season we must pay great attention and understand that we have to improve the numbers and the quality in the squad.”

Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal ahead after only five minutes at Wembley on Saturday and Chelsea were reduced to 10 men in the second half following Victor Moses’ second yellow card.

And although Diego Costa equalised to give the Blues hope, Aaron Ramsey headed in the winner three minutes later.

After the game, Conte refuted claims his players struggled to raise themselves for the final having already secured the league title.

“We won the league and it was right to celebrate and enjoy this win,” he added.

“My players put all of themselves into the game, maybe our start wasn’t good and the impact and approach wasn’t good and Arsenal pushed a lot.

“We paid for this start.” — BBC Sport