Council unveils standstill 2018 budget

THE Bulawayo City Council has unveiled a $152 million 2018 budget with no tariff increases in a bid to ease pressure on rate-payers.

The proposed budget decreased from the 2017 budget which was pegged at $153 million.

The local authority has for the third year running, settled for a standstill budget after realising that rate-payers are struggling to pay rates and service charges.

Presenting the proposed budget at a special council meeting in council chambers yesterday, the acting chairperson of the Finance and Development Committee, Councillor Charles Moyo , said the budget proposal of $152,6 million, is a standstill budget just like the 2016 and 2017 budgets with no tariff increases.

He said the 2018 revenue budget has been pegged at $104,5 million while the capital budget is at $48,1 million giving a total of $152,6 million.

He said council’s top priority for 2018 would be to invest in water and sewerage infrastructure, servicing of new areas, maintenance of cemeteries, purchase of utility vehicles and refurbishing of council properties among others.

“The proposed 2018 revenue budget is again a standstill budget with no tariff increases. The economic environment which is characterised by high unemployment levels, high interest rates and the liquidity crunch which has seen reduced payment of rates and service charges, has forced council to settle for a standstill budget.

“Much of council infrastructure needs repair as most of it is dilapidated. These include buildings, roads, water and sanitation infrastructure and youth centres among other facilities,” said Clr Moyo.

He said the proposed 2018 budget was accepted by 28 wards out of the city’s 29 wards.

Ward 10, which covers Entumbane 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and Government Houses, rejected the budget, urging council to improve service delivery.

“One ward did not accept the budget citing poor service delivery.

“Council held 2017 budget review meetings at ward level between July 22 and August 4, 2017. In addition to the 29 ward meetings, the review meetings were held with the business community, politicians, civic organisations and youths mainly at vocational training centres, women, university and college students as well as the junior council,” said Clr Moyo.

The capital budget, Clr Moyo said, will be funded from borrowings, internal sources and grant funding from African Development Bank, which funded council to the tune of $33,69 million, of which $13,9 million is expected to be spent in 2018.

Clr Moyo said under the capital budget, $13,22 million will be allocated to the rates and general services account in an effort to improve the roads network while $980 000 will be for the housing services account.

“Tower and street lights need constant repair and constant maintenance. In addition, we anticipate the provision of solar energy street lighting which will be a pilot project. The capital budget under this service seeks to address these challenges and improve services delivery.

“Council still needs to refurbish buildings such as housing offices and some leased properties,” said clr Moyo.

He said the Health and Community services account will be allocated $7,64 million for the construction of ECD classroom blocks, libraries and clinics for the new suburbs, among other activities.

“Council intends to acquire more land for expansion the city’s expansion, establihsment of new cemeteries and other activities. A budget of $1.61 million has therefore been allocated to the estates account.

“The capital budget under the sewerage account is $12.03 million and this entails renewal and expansion of the sewerage infrastructure including major treatment works. This will be partly funded by a grant from council’s development partners,” said Clr Moyo.

He said the water account will receive $12,6 million and this is for rehabilitation and expansion of works as well as replacement of non-functional meters, with the projects also partly funded by development partners.