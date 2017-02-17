Cut Mutuma and he bleeds black and white! ‘Striker tried to join Bosso 3 times before’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ target Roderick Mutuma joined bitter rivals Dynamos by default after trying three times to join Bosso.

This sensational claim was made by Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern Ngwenya at the club’s weekly press briefing yesterday after being questioned about the delay in bringing Mutuma’s transfer to finality.

Ngwenya said they were going to finalise the Mutuma issue at their executive meeting next Monday as decisions can only be binding if they are made at a meeting constituting a quorum.

“The player has openly told us that his first choice is Highlanders. He will only move to another team if Highlanders turn him down, which it hasn’t. I want to assure you that we are going to make a decision expeditiously,” said Ngwenya.

FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba are said to be keenly following Mutuma’s transfer saga. The two sides have already “robbed” Bosso of their targeted players, with FC Platinum snapping up Gift Mbweti and ZPC Kariba luring Tanzania’s Azam reject Francesco Zekumbawire.

Ngwenya again dispelled swirling rumours that they were serious fissures within the executive over Mutuma, despite coach Erol Akbay having already given his consent for his signing.

Ngwenya was, however, at pains to explain why they have to wait for a scheduled meeting to sign the player, particularly since he would join for free after a benefactor agreed to pay his signing on fee.

Speaking at the same press conference, Bosso stand in skipper Rahman Kutsanzira said Mutuma had been doing well at training and would add value to the team if signed.

“I would like to play alongside him at Highlanders. Mutuma can add something to the team; he is a good player,” said Kutsanzira, Bosso’s 2016 Player of the Year.

Kutsanzira said as players, winning the league title this year was not negotiable.

“Our preparations so far have been good; we have a team and are going in the right direction,” he said.