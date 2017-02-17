Cut Mutuma and he bleeds black and white! ‘Striker tried to join Bosso 3 times before’

February 17, 2017 Sport
Roderick Mutuma

Roderick Mutuma

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS’ target Roderick Mutuma joined bitter rivals Dynamos by default after trying three times to join Bosso.

This sensational claim was made by Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern Ngwenya at the club’s weekly press briefing yesterday after being questioned about the delay in bringing Mutuma’s transfer to finality.

Ngwenya said they were going to finalise the Mutuma issue at their executive meeting next Monday as decisions can only be binding if they are made at a meeting  constituting a quorum.

“The player has openly told us that his first choice is Highlanders. He will only move to another team if Highlanders turn him down, which it hasn’t. I want to assure you that we are going to make a decision expeditiously,” said Ngwenya.

FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba are said to be keenly following Mutuma’s transfer saga. The two sides have already “robbed” Bosso of their targeted players, with FC Platinum snapping up Gift Mbweti and ZPC Kariba luring Tanzania’s Azam reject Francesco Zekumbawire.

Ngwenya again dispelled swirling rumours that they were serious fissures within the executive over Mutuma, despite coach Erol Akbay having already given his consent for his signing.

Ngwenya was, however, at pains to explain why they have to wait for a scheduled meeting to sign the player, particularly since he would join for free after a benefactor agreed to pay his signing on fee.

Speaking at the same press conference, Bosso stand in skipper Rahman Kutsanzira said Mutuma had been doing well at training and would add value to the team if signed.

“I would like to play alongside him at Highlanders. Mutuma can add something to the team; he is a good player,” said Kutsanzira, Bosso’s 2016 Player of the Year.

Kutsanzira said as players, winning the league title this year was not negotiable.

“Our preparations so far have been good; we have a team and are going in the right direction,” he said.

 
  • willy

    Bantu akeni liyekele ukuzenzisa kanti what is it that makes you guys delay in getting this player? Lifuna kwenziweni kanti lizamkhumbula ngelinye ilanga eslihlupha ngokuhlohla against you guys. This player is hungry for success kanti why amehlo enu evalekile so? Dont you see that he has a point to prove to Dynamos yikho ekhethe a big team like Bosso. Under normal circumstances esekhafulwe yiDynamos laye ekwazi ukuthi akusela lutho he was going to try his luck kuBorder Strikers. Lingalandeli lowana otshise impahla akeni liphanigse Mutuma will make wonders at BF. Cant wait.

    • vusumuzi

      Hey wena , we are tired of being used as a springboard for the International Careers of Agent- contracted players all the time , what about the efforts we put in the Development teams of juniors-bayephi ke bona? There are a lot who are even more capable than Mutuma. Its his agent who is pushing and pressing and he has “inside people” who have always used the Club as a springboard for players., Immediate success -chasing is a problem, this is what killed Zimbabwe- overnight riches/success everyone is chasing, in Sport and Elsewhere!!! Let our Junior teams play in front of of crowds like in the old days where they were curtain raisers, and you will see what i mean. Plenty talent, if Akbay wants short-term success , akahambe . After all Bosso is improving his CV , NOT the other way round !!!! Hope the Office never signed a stupid contract that is difficult to get rid of him in case

  • Phaqa

    Asimpheni ichance umfana lowu bantu! Kade ekuwa bakithi

  • koka

    Since around Y2K bosso has deviated from the founding strategy significantly. Bosso strategy has always been to groom young players and sell them at their prime to clubs outside zim. we rarely had players leaving bosso for local teams. player like Peter, Tito, Madinda, Alexander, Adam, Willard etc were all groomed at bosso and later sold to foreign clubs. this strategy made sense because grooming a junior player is much more affordable than buying. selling a well groomed player at the right age is more profitable than reselling a player you bought. Bosso is in financial trouble because they deviated from this strategy which used to generate additional funds for the team. now we rely heavily on gate takings which are very low and will never sustain a team like highlanders. the executive need to go back to the basics. mutuma at 28, he actual looks 31 to me, is a big no. he has reached his twilight years and is on a downward slope. lingathi asitshongo.

    • Wellington

      Times have changed boss, Bosso should have moved with times abd be innovative, right now we dont even know their shop where we can buy merchandise, at this stage we should be having Bosso calenders, bosso branded pens etc but becoz of amaxhegu alesidala who cant move with times, iteam is always in red bahlala bekhala nje kuthwa magate takings this and that.