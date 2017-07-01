Debate on reconciliation Bill deferred

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko has deferred debate on the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) Bill to study amendments proposed by lawmakers.

Cde Mphoko, who is responsible for national healing, said this in the National Assembly following proposals to further amend the Bill.

“Mr Speaker Sir, I think to do service to the minds of other people, it is important that they express their feelings then we digest and next time we talk about it. We need to deal with these things effectively and I also want to apply my brains here. You have put your brains here, so let me digest then we come and talk about it,” he said.

Asked which part of the Bill to defer, the Vice President replied: “The whole thing.”

Among those who proposed amendments to the proposed law was MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese who suggested words in line 10 on page 3 of the Bill that say “Whereas sections 251 to 253 of the Constitution provide as follows” must be deleted.

He said they must be substituted with: “Whereas Zimbabwe must seek a departure from a past of violence and gross violation of human rights, and a transition from fear and hatred, and instead must embrace the call to dialogue and truth, seeking a new path to a future of peace and respect for human rights, a future of hope and love, a new culture of justice and accountability; And whereas the Constitution provides that path to justice, dialogue and restoration, to truth-telling and the making of amends, to support and rehabilitation of victims, and offers new tools for the construction of a society of sustainable peace through the establishment of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.”

In May, VP Mphoko defended the Bill despite criticism from both Zanu-PF and MDC-T MPs.

The VP said those who were shooting down the proposed law were suffering from fear of the unknown. MPs from across the floor had expressed reservations about the proposed law saying there were critical issues that include compensation, tenure of the Commission, justice and amnesty that had to be addressed. The criticism of the Bill came a week after the Justice Committee and thematic Committees of Human Rights and of Peace and Security said the Bill was poorly received by the public as it failed to address some relevant issues.

Responding to some legislators who are against the Bill, VP Mphoko said the Bill cannot be wished away as it was a constitutional requirement. He said the Bill was for the good of the nation and he would work hard to ensure that it passes through the House.

@AuxiliaK