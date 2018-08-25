DeMbare face Bosso in presidential inauguration special

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

HARARE giants Dynamos and Caps United would have to fight another day in their Castle Lager Premiership clash with the famed derby being shelved yesterday to pave way for the DeMbare against Bosso showdown which will now be part of events to mark President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

DeMbare and Makepekepe had been billed to battle it out at Rufaro tomorrow.

However, both Zifa and the Premier Soccer League confirmed yesterday that Dynamos and Highlanders would now play during the State event at the National Sports Stadium.

Zifa Communications and Competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the DeMbare Bosso game while PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele issued a statement announcing the rescheduling of fixtures that had been affected by the inauguration ceremony.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby confirm that it has organised a match pitting Dynamos and Highlanders to celebrate His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday 26 August 2018 at the National Sports Stadium. The match kicks off at 3pm,” said Gwesela.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this year after Dynamos beat Bosso in the Commander Zimbabwe National Army’s Charities Shield final early this year before the Bulawayo giants exerted some revenge in the league encounter at Rufaro months later.

Dynamos and Highlanders are still to play their reverse league fixture and tomorrow’s clash before an expected bumper crowd could be a dress rehearsal of that game.

In their statement the PSL said apart from the Harare Derby two other fixtures which have been shelved include that pitting Black Rhinos against Harare City who were scheduled to play at the National Sports Stadium as well as the duel between struggling Shabanie and Highlanders which had been pencilled for Maglas. The PSL, however, said all the other fixtures will go on as scheduled.

“The Premier Soccer League would like to advise the PSL Clubs, and its entire stakeholders that the Castle Lager Match Day 24 fixtures featuring Dynamos/Caps United, Shabanie Mine/Highlanders and Black Rhinos/Harare City have been postponed to pave way for the inauguration of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, on Sunday 26 August 2018.

“The new dates of the said fixtures will be announced in due course. The rest of the other Match Day 24 fixtures will proceed as scheduled” read the statement.