‘DeMbare goal fake’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FLAMBOYANT Harare businessman and socialite Wicknell Chivayo has described Dynamos’ 40th minute equalising “goal” against Highlanders in the Battle of Zimbabwe last Sunday as “fake” and also took a swipe at assistant referee Thomas Kusosa who he said was “drunk” on the day of the match.

The businessman – a die-hard Highlanders supporter - was one of the more than 18 000 fans that thronged Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

He told Chronicle Sport that it hurt him that he drove all the way from the capital to watch the blockbuster encounter “only for the linesman to decide to cheat us with an offside goal”.

The goal resulted in fans pelting Kusosa as they argued that Cameroonian Christian Epoupa was in an offside position before his leveller.

The game was subsequently stopped for close to an hour until referee, Munyaradzi Majoni, called off the match.

Confessing his love for the Bulawayo giants, Chivayo said he, together with others, spent the morning of the game at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue in the City Centre where they “assured” Umdala Wethu that Bosso would win the match against all odds.

“I have been and will always be a Highlanders supporter all my life. I grew up in Filabusi and went to school at Ekusileni Mission in Avoca. What upset me the most was that I drove my latest Range Rover Autobiography all the way to Bulawayo to cheer up my team only to be disappointed by that fake goal. We spent the morning at Joshua Nkomo’s statue assuring Umdala Wethu that we would win the match against all odds,” he said.

Chivayo had earlier yesterday posted a video of himself celebrating a Highlanders wonder goal scored by Rahman Kutsanzira midway through the first half.

He posted alongside the video;

“HIGHLANGA BOSSO FOR LIFE…….After our team scored an amazing goal, the useless referee and drunk linesman decided to cheat us with an offside goal………IT WAS VERY DISAPPOINTING TO SAY THE LEAST…..AT HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL CLUB WE SAY NO TO MATCH FIXING”.

Following the disturbances that rocked the match, the Premier Soccer League has since summoned Highlanders to a hearing next week Tuesday for contravening Order 31 of the league’s rules and regulations.