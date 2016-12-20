Dobba Don lights up Ibumba night

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL musician Dobba Don and local DJ Slamma brought the house down as the Ibumba Festival opened on Friday night at Stanley Square in Bulawayo.

Stanley Square was the melting pot where the two performed alongside Mutare’s Ntswayi Ntswayi, Botswana group Makoriba and local house music group Trykun Shirati.

A sizeable crowd came out despite the threat of rains and were mesmerised by the artistes on the night.

The highly energetic Makoriba dance crew from Gaborone intricately mixed hard stomping of feet to a rhythmic beat, with nimble feet as they danced the Setapa dance.

The crowd who were sitting mostly far from the stage drew closer as Makoriba chanted and clapped while dancing to songs off their album Ke tshwarwa ke Bogatsu.

DJ Slamma came on stage to get the party started and as a seasoned DJ he did not put a foot wrong.

What was good about Dj Slamma’s set was that he connected to the crowd and got them on their feet in the one hour slot he was given.

When it was time for Dobba Don to shut down the party he did so with aplomb.

The Mudendere hit maker got onto the stage accompanied by Right body guards before dishing out his tunes.

He ended his set with his runaway hit Mudendere with the crowd singing along.

The next day plus size models stole the show at the iFashion fest as they showed off outfits designed and tailored by Yvette Ndaba at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The iFashion Fest seems to be one of the main attractions at the weeklong festival that ends on Thursday.

On the ramp, there were beautiful and somewhat stunning outfits from the likes of Ara Kani, Kidd Hunta, Zargue’ Sia, Chenna Nenni, Sanah Designs, Uruta, Bakhar, Bulawayo Polytechnic and Tapfumanei Munenge.

A dampener was that apart from the paintings from various artistes the event lacked the glitz and glam of a modelling show.

“I was very disappointed at seeing that organisers didn’t do much to glam up the event. Even though the venue is at the gallery, with such events one has to ask themselves if they’re indeed in the gallery, when they are blown away with the set up lighting etc,” said Likhwa Nkomo.

However, organiser of the show Gilmore Tee of Hunnar Agency said he was happy with the turnout.

“It was really a great pleasure working with such a group of talented designers for this year’s iFashion Fest. When a designer trusts you with their works and trusts your platform, it is humbling. My team and I are grateful for the support Bulawayo and Zimbabwe have been giving to this platform that aims to promote and integrate Zimbabwean fashion and exchange of works across the continent.”

Tonight at the festival starting festivities will be a play at Stanley Hall Hothaus in Gospel of Othello , while across town at the Bulawayo Theatre will be Sunduza’s Injabulo 2000 — Bulawayo Theatre.

The entertainment is taken outside as the Poetry i–Motion will feature Black Lilly, KeithSwic and P.A.N. Singers Ronald Stone and Tsungai Tsikirai will shutdown proceedings on the Main Stage — Stanley Square