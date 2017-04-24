Dynamos leave it late at Colliery

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 0 – 1 Dynamos

A GOAL deep into referee’s optional time by Emmanuel Mandiranga broke the hearts of a resilient and determined Hwange side to secure Dynamos’ first win of this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The new look Hwange side learnt the hard way that in football you get punished if you don’t take your chances.

The hosts dominated DeMbare for the better part of the match only to lose in added time as their defence shockingly failed to clear a harmless Mandiranga header off Wisdom Mutasa’s corner kick and the ball agonisingly rolled into the nets with three defenders watching helplessly.

That was virtually Mandiranga’s only contribution in the match, as he had been kept under lock and key by youthful defender Clayton Phiri for most of the match.

The late goal sparked wild scenes of celebrations after the final whistle led by Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa.

An emotional Mutasa was visibly a relieved man after the match, as Hwange had threatened to spoil his afternoon.

“I am a happy man today and will have a peaceful night. We kept believing that we can win the match and we continued attacking and luckily we got rewarded. My aim is to do better than last year and as for my celebration style, I can say I am not the only one who does that after an important win. The likes of (Chelsea coach Antonio) Conte, (Manchester United coach Jose) Mourinho and (Liverpool coach Jürgen) Klopp in Europe do the same,” said Mutasa, who was close to tears.

Hwange coach Nation Dube was distraught and at a loss for words after the game.

“I am in shock over the soft goal we conceded. After missing so many chances we gave away a soft goal like that and it’s something difficult to accept. I can’t believe what I saw today,” said Dube.

The coalminers had started the game brightly and threatened to dismantle Dynamos, who took long to settle down.

As early as the sixth minute, veteran striker Gilbert Zulu got a chance inside the box, but he blazed his effort over the bar, with DeMbare goal minder Tonderayi Mateyaunga a beaten man.

The Glamour Boys’ only chance in the opening half came in the 18th minute, but former Hwange defender Phakamani Dube’s dipping and powerful free kick from the edge of the box was acrobatically tipped over the bar by an alert Hwange goalie Taimon Mvula.

The coal miners continued to camp in the DeMbare half and a delicate cross by Shepherd Gadzikwa in the 22th minute was almost turned into an own goal by defender Elisha Muroiwa.

From the resultant corner kick, overlapping defender Gerald Ndlovu was allowed a free header in the box, but agonisingly headed wide with a yawning net.

Dynamos continued to play second fiddle after the break, as Mandiranga and Quality Kangadzi were tightly marked by the Hwange rearguard that was well marshalled by Gerald Ndlovu.

Kangadzi was hauled off in the 76th minute for Mutasa, whose mazy runs on the right brought some life into Dynamos’ game.

In the 80th minute, Hwange midfielder Gadzikwa missed another glorious opportunity from a goalmouth melee, as his shot whistled inches past the right upright with the Hwange bench already celebrating.

Then came the lame Mandiranga header that deceived Hwange defenders and rolled into the net, leaving home fans in tears.

However, Hwange have no time to mourn, as they have a tricky away tie against Bantu Rovers in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula; C Phiri; H Kaunda; G Ndlovu; M Mekiwa; O Moyo; C Muleya; S Gadzikwa; N Chinyerere; J Kaunda( M Mpofu 75th min); G Zulu

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga; P Dube; C Rusere; E Muroiwa; L Zvasiya; T Chipunza; P Makaha; Q Kangadzi( W Mutasa 76th min); E Christian; E Mandiranga; M Mambare( T Sadiki 66th min).

