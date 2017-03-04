EDITORIAL COMMENT: A call to the world for assistance

We suggested on this space a few days ago that the Government declares the floods that have killed and injured hundreds and destroyed public infrastructure in the south-western parts of the country a state of disaster.

Thousands of people in Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North have been rendered homeless after their areas received record amounts of rainfall in a few weeks. At least 246 people were killed, 128 were injured, 1 576 marooned, while 1 985 were left homeless in the floods, the worst since those induced by Cyclone Eline in 2000. The floods also resulted in 74 schools being damaged, 70 dams breached and five health institutions damaged. The heaviest rains were recorded at Rupike, in Masvingo, which received a staggering 224 millimetres, Bikita District received 200 mm and Zaka received 196mm in 24 hours.

The Government moved to declare the floods a state of disaster on Wednesday. As typically is the case after a state of disaster is pronounced, the Government proceeded to launch an international humanitarian appeal yesterday.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, said the assistance would be channelled towards rebuilding homes, rehabilitating social amenities as well as recover lost property and livelihoods.

“It is apparent that extraordinary response measures to alleviate suffering of citizens of this country in communal, resettlement and urban areas have to be intensified. The thrust of Government is to go beyond emergency response to ‘building back better in the post-disaster recovery period’,” he said.

“I am therefore appealing to the development partners, private sector and general public, inclusive of those in the Diaspora, to rally with the Government to support the emergency relief programmes in line with policy, which requires that every citizen has a responsibility to avert and/or limit the effects of a disaster. There is an inadequate supply of tents, foodstuffs, drugs for the displaced people. There is need for blankets and clothing for the affected families as they are at risk of contracting pneumonia and acute respiratory infections. Girls and women need sanitary wear and school children need stationery and classrooms.”

The flood disaster, he said, was being managed by the Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management Committee that he chairs.

Floods generally hit rural areas only, but the current deluge has been felt in urban areas as well. Affected areas include Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Mbare, Epworth, Waterfalls, Hopley and Budiriro. In Bulawayo Mahatshula, Fourwinds, Kingsdale, Emganwini, Nketa 8 and Cowdray Park have been affected.

The Government has taken the right steps to respond to the disaster and has done so timeously.

The fact that $100 million is needed to repair road infrastructure only demonstrates the enormity of the multi-faceted challenge that the country is facing.

We quoted the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Dr Joram Gumbo, yesterday saying that of the total needed, $14,5 million had been raised while the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration had been instructed to borrow $50 million.

It is, thus, clear that the $100 million does not include the food requirements of the affected, the cost of rebuilding schools, homes and restoring livelihoods that were washed away by the flood waters.

There is no way the Government could have used internal resources to respond to the flood disaster given the economic constraints obtaining in our country now. Also, we have to consider that the Government is already spending substantial sums of money in addressing an older national disaster, the food insecurity that has been with us for two or so years. We, of course, will not forget to commend the assistance that is coming from development partners in this respect. In addition to the provision of food aid, the Government has spent more in procuring agricultural inputs. There are other obligations related to payment of civil servants’ salaries and so on.

Therefore, outside help is needed most desperately. We look forward to the international community coming in in a very strong way as they are doing feeding some of the 4,1 million people in need of food aid. As Minister Kasukuwere pointed out, our compatriots in the Diaspora can help too and we call upon them to do so. The same applies to the local private sector. They can do so in groups, pooling their funds and material assistance together and providing it to the Government or directly to affected communities, or deliver the aid as individuals.

The United Nations Development Programme will also be called upon to assist in terms of its founding mandate in times of crises such as the one facing us now.

The UN body’s top envoy in Zimbabwe Mr Bishow Parajuli has said it would chip in.

“It is a sad development, after working hard responding to the effects of drought as now, the same people are now suffering because of excessive floods. UN stands committed in working with partners to support. We have demonstrated great partnership and I am hoping we will respond to the needs of the people,” he said.

We pray that the international appeal would be well received and those who can help do help so that the affected population can quickly rebuild their homes and livelihoods and the Government rebuilds public infrastructure ruined by the floods.