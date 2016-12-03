Ex-Dynamos players call for emergency meeting

Sports Reporter

THE fissures in the Dynamos family are set to deepen as a group of former Dynamos players led by Ernest Kamba says they are pressing ahead with their extraordinary emergency meeting scheduled for next week to decide on the fate of the current club’s leadership.

Kamba told our Harare Bureau that Dynamos has been running outside the provisions of its constitution and has insisted that former players will meet at Prince Edward School next Saturday.

The former players have for a long time disowned the current board of directors fronted by Bernard Marriot.

Kamba said a legitimate board that should be in charge of Dynamos is the one that was set up at the 2008 general meeting led by George Shaya.

“The meeting is definitely on. We are inviting everyone who has an interest in this club. All former players must attend this very important gathering,” said Kamba.

“We have two issues on the agenda. Firstly, we would want to confirm the minutes of the meeting held in 2008, which was the last legal meeting held by Dynamos according to the constitution.

“Secondly, we will look at the appointment of the board of directors that was done at the same meeting.

“Everything is there in the minutes and it’s up to the shareholders to decide what they want to do with those resolutions.

“Those two issues are crucial for us to move forward as a club because there has never been another recognised meeting held since then. Yet our constitution says we should have an AGM every year.

“So it means for the last eight years we have failed to hold AGMs. The people who ran things weren’t adhering to the constitution whether it was by ignorance of by design we don’t know. What we want now is to put things in order.

“We want to do things right. It’s pathetic for a club like Dynamos to be what it is today. You can’t attribute the team’s failure to things that have happened this year or last year but this crisis has been accumulating over the years.”

The same group of former players also gathered a few months ago in Mbare where they agreed to press ahead with their efforts to bring new structures at the club.

Kamba claimed that Marriot and his board have violated the Dynamos constitution.

“The constitution is a legal document that cannot be changed just like that. There has to be a process involving shareholders and on our part we have not heard of any gathering that was called to discuss the constitution.

“If there were individuals who sat down and decided to change the constitution probably to suit their own agendas then it’s all illegal.

“We want to do things the right way. Dynamos has to lead by example in terms of governance. That is why we have called this meeting,” said Kamba.

A defiant Marriot has since dismissed the proposed indaba as “a malicious and frivolous attempt to cause confusion and divisions in the club.”

Dynamos have completed a trophyless 2016 season and more worringly for the Harare giants, and their millions of fans, it is the first time since 2007 that they have failed to secure a top-two finish.

And, to rub salt into their wounds, the championship was won by bigger rivals Caps United.

Interestingly, the last time Caps United were champions in 2005, DeMbare were surviving relegation on the final day of the season with a 2-1 win over Masvingo United.