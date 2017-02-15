Ex-Kukhulwa Kokuphela actor Ngwenya dies

Crystabel Chikayi, Showbiz Reporter

FORMER Kukhulwa Kokuphela actor Agrippa SiSwati Ngwenya, who played “Khumalo” in the popular drama, has died.

He was 71.

Ngwenya died in South Africa on Monday after succumbing to hypertension and diabetes.

His death comes five months after the death of another Kukhulwa Kokuphela cast member, Nhlanhla Lucky “Gearbox” Sibanda, who died on September 2, 2016 at the age of 57.

Ngwenya was an entertainer in his own right as he also acted in Isithembo as the father of the main character Mtshayazafe.

Family spokesperson and daughter of the late actor, Sibonile Ngwenya, said her father had been unwell for a while but they were devastated by his sudden death.

“My father had not been well since last year. He sought medical attention in South Africa where he was hospitalised for more than a month. He was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. He became critical in the last six weeks of 2016. On Monday he finally succumbed to the afflictions,” said Sibonile.

She described her father as a pillar of strength and a friend to all.

“My father was a dad, friend, advisor and a very tolerant person. He was a good listener and he kept the family intact. I hope his legacy will live in us, his seed. We are very saddened by his death. We will miss all the humour that he had,” said Sibonile.

Ngwenya’s death came nearly a year after the death of his centurion mother Lozulu Ngwenya, who passed away on March 3 at the age of 102.

Pertaining funeral arrangements, Sibonile said:

“Mourners are gathered in Kensington suburb number 1036. The burial venue has not yet been finalised but he will be buried on Sunday. Those who are willing to attend the burial can call 0772 515 137 for any updates.”

Ngwenya played Khumalo, a manager at Leather Products where the main character Silandulo and Donga were stealing from.

Khumalo was a soft-spoken, simple and straight forward man who at one time in the drama, was engrossed in studying towards his O-Levels. During that time, he coined the term Matilumatiki, in a hilarious reference to Mathematics.

Ngwenya was born on October 10, 1936 in Matobo, Njelele community. He attended Njelele Primary School and Solusi Mission.

He was the founder member and Secretary of Vukani Mahlabezulu Cultural Society and the Concerned Elders of Matabeleland Supreme Council.

Ngwenya worked as a printer for Rhodesian Printers — now NatPrint — from 1965 to 1980.

He is survived by a wife and 14 children, grand and great grandchildren.

