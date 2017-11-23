Ex-President Mugabe fulfils pledge to five Hwange schools

Nonsikelelo Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE schools in Hwange District have received a donation of 500 chairs and 500 desks which were pledged by ex-President Cde Robert Mugabe when he commissioned the Victoria Falls International Airport last year.

Mabale Primary School, Nembila Secondary School, Sikumbi Primary School, Netshisala Secondary School and Vulindlela Secondary School received 100 chairs and 100 desks each.

The furniture was sourced by China Jiangsu, the construction company that refurbished the airport as well as the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) as part of their corporate social responsibility programmes.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province Cde Thokozile Mathuthu handed the furniture to traditional leaders from Hwange District: chiefs Shana, Nekatambe, Nelukoba, Hwange and Mvuthu.

Cde Mathuthu said the donation comes at a time when efforts are being made to improve educational infrastructure in the province.“This donation has timely come to us as Hwange District as we take strides in improving education infrastructure in our province,” said the Minister.

“It is worth noting that during the construction of the Victoria Falls International Airport, China Jiangsu, upon hearing the plea of the Skabela villagers went out of their way to construct a road from the airport to Skabela village to provide access to the main road and other facilities.”

She said the donation was yet another example of the lifelong friendship between Zimbabwe and China. The Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Engineer Michael Madanha encouraged schools that would benefit from the furniture to put it to good use. — @nonsy_mends