Explosive ZNA semi postponed due to flooding

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE poor drainage system at Barbourfields Stadium has forced the cancellation of the potentially explosive ZNA Commander’s Charities Shield semifinal match between Highlanders and FC Platinum set for the same venue tomorrow.

The other equally enticing semifinal tie pitting old foes Dynamos and Caps United at the giant National Sports Stadium roars to life tomorrow afternoon with fireworks expected. HQ 1 Infantry Brigade public relations officer, Lieutenant Brian Muchero, said the postponed match would now be played on March 12 at the same venue with the final, initially scheduled for March 5, now taking place on March 26.

“The 2017 Commander ZNA Charities Shield soccer semi-final match between Highlanders and FC Platinum that was scheduled for 26 February 2017 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo has been postponed to 12 March 2017 at the same venue.

The match has been postponed due to water logging of Barbourfields Stadium following incessant rains that fell in southern parts of the country in the past few days. “The other semi-final between Dynamos and Caps United at the National Sports Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. The final of the tournament that was scheduled for 5 March has resultantly been provisionally rescheduled to 26 March 2017,” said Lt Muchero in a statement released yesterday.

Highlanders, if they progress to the final, will be eyeing a third cup on the trot win having beaten old nemesis Dynamos 1-0 in the 2015 final through a 51st minute Obadiah Tarumbwa strike while last year they needed a 4-2 penalty shootout win to defeat a defiant Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Commander ZNA’s Charities Soccer Shield is one of the major fundraising events lined up by the Army in its quest to assist the needy. Other fundraising events for this year are the Charities Ball to be held in Harare on the 7th of April, the Bakers’ Inn and Army Charities Dinner Dance and Golf Tournament to take place in Bulawayo on the 1st and 2nd of September and the Charity Horse Race to be held on the 7th of October.

The ZNA Charities has five charitable organisations which are; Tsanga Lodge Convalescent Centre, Army Widows and Orphans Benevolent Fund, ZNA Benevolent Fund, ZNA Schools Welfare Trust Fund as well as the ZNA Patients Welfare Fund.