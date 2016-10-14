Fans banned from B/F: Bosso appeal sanctions, call for fans to come in numbers

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will appeal the Premier Soccer League’s decision condemning the title-chasing Bulawayo side to play in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd trouble that marred their home game against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in August.

The match ended 1-1, albeit in controversial circumstances sparked by a refereeing decision that torched ugly scenes of violence, with hooligans from the Soweto end of the stadium invading the pitch and engaging in running battles with the police.

In a verdict released yesterday, the PSL’s disciplinary committee ordered Highlanders to play their next game, which happens to be Sunday’s derby against Bulawayo City, in an empty stadium.

It also slapped Bosso with a $3 500, of which $1 500 was suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not found guilty of a similar offence. Highlanders have to pay $2 000 as well as the costs of the hearing by November 30.

The prosecutor submitted that Highlanders contravened the PSL’s rules and regulations, and the club’s arguments were mitigatory.

The disciplinary committee condemned acts of violence and ruled as follows: “…. Highlanders is ordered to pay a fine of $ 3 500; $1 500 is suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence. The effective fine of $2 000 together with the costs of the hearing to be paid by 30 November 2016. Highlanders to further play their next PSL officially sanctioned home ground game in an empty stadium.”

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede called on the club’s supporters to come in their numbers for Sunday’s encounter, saying they are in the process of appealing against the judgment.

“We’re appealing against the decision passed and once we’ve lodged an appeal its back to the status quo. In the judgment, they state that a similar case has been done before, and I think they’re referring to the Dynamos decision which hasn’t been effected. We’re not taking a leaf from Dynamos’ appeal, but we hope our case will be resolved after theirs which is still dragging. Actually, as it is, we’re preparing for Sunday’s game and we expect a bumper crowd,” said Gumede.

Bosso are merely riding on the precedence set by Dynamos, who were ordered to play against Ngezi Platinum Stars in an empty stadium for acts of hooliganism in the aftermath of their home loss to FC Platinum in May. DeMbare appealed that verdict and the matter is yet to be heard by Zifa.

After the Chicken Inn game, Highlanders’ supporters invaded the pitch and attacked police officers that tried to restore order.

A number of the pitch invaders were arrested and one of them, Mpumelelo Mnkandla, was taken to court and convicted. Mnkandla, a vendor at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Merilyn Mutshina facing public violence and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. However, six months were suspended for five years and a further 18 months were also suspended on condition that Mnkandla performs 410 hours of community service at Mahlathini Primary School in Cowdray Park.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn were slapped with a $1 500 fine after their officials insulted and charged at referee Thomas Massa after their 0-1 loss to FC Platinum at White City Stadium in July.

The defending champions will pay a $1 000 fine after the disciplinary committee set aside $500 on condition that they don’t commit a similar offence this season.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Mutare City Rovers v Border Strikers (Sakubva, 3PM, SuperSport), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (White City), Tsholotsho FC v Chapungu (Luveve), FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava)

Sunday: Hwange v Harare City (Colliery), Triangle United v How Mine (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium, 3PM, SuperSport)

PSL Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 26 15 8 3 36 18 18 53

FC Platinum 26 14 9 3 29 14 17 51

Highlanders 26 15 5 6 34 18 16 50

ZPC Kariba 26 10 11 5 21 16 5 41

Dynamos 26 10 9 7 21 18 3 39

Harare City 26 11 5 10 29 22 7 38

Chicken Inn 26 9 8 9 24 18 6 35

Bulawayo City 26 9 8 9 21 21 0 35

Ngezi Platinum 26 9 7 10 23 25 -2 34

Triangle United 26 9 7 10 24 29 -5 34

Hwange 26 8 8 10 22 28 -6 32

How Mine 26 7 11 8 24 23 1 32

Chapungu 26 7 10 9 21 22 -1 31

*Mutare City 26 6 7 13 19 37 -18 22

Tsholotsho FC 26 5 5 16 18 31 -13 20

Border Strikers 26 4 2 20 10 36 -26 14

*Three points deducted for use of a suspended player. — @ZililoR