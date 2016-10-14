Fans banned from B/F: Bosso appeal sanctions, call for fans to come in numbers

October 14, 2016
Ndumiso Gumede

Ndumiso Gumede

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
HIGHLANDERS will appeal the Premier Soccer League’s decision condemning the title-chasing Bulawayo side to play in an empty stadium as punishment for crowd trouble that marred their home game against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in August.

The match ended 1-1, albeit in controversial circumstances sparked by a refereeing decision that torched ugly scenes of violence, with hooligans from the Soweto end of the stadium invading the pitch and engaging in running battles with the police.

In a verdict released yesterday, the PSL’s disciplinary committee ordered Highlanders to play their next game, which happens to be Sunday’s derby against Bulawayo City, in an empty stadium.

It also slapped Bosso with a $3 500, of which $1 500 was suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not found guilty of a similar offence. Highlanders have to pay $2 000 as well as the costs of the hearing by November 30.

The prosecutor submitted that Highlanders contravened the PSL’s rules and regulations, and the club’s arguments were mitigatory.

The disciplinary committee condemned acts of violence and ruled as follows: “…. Highlanders is ordered to pay a fine of $ 3 500; $1 500 is suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence. The effective fine of $2 000 together with the costs of the hearing to be paid by 30 November 2016. Highlanders to further play their next PSL officially sanctioned home ground game in an empty stadium.”

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede called on the club’s supporters to come in their numbers for Sunday’s encounter, saying they are in the process of appealing against the judgment.

“We’re appealing against the decision passed and once we’ve lodged an appeal its back to the status quo. In the judgment, they state that a similar case has been done before, and I think they’re referring to the Dynamos decision which hasn’t been effected. We’re not taking a leaf from Dynamos’ appeal, but we hope our case will be resolved after theirs which is still dragging. Actually, as it is, we’re preparing for Sunday’s game and we expect a bumper crowd,” said Gumede.

Bosso are merely riding on the precedence set by Dynamos, who were ordered to play against Ngezi Platinum Stars in an empty stadium for acts of hooliganism in the aftermath of their home loss to FC Platinum in May. DeMbare appealed that verdict and the matter is yet to be heard by Zifa.

After the Chicken Inn game, Highlanders’ supporters invaded the pitch and attacked police officers that tried to restore order.

A number of the pitch invaders were arrested and one of them, Mpumelelo Mnkandla, was taken to court and convicted. Mnkandla, a vendor at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Merilyn Mutshina facing public violence and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. However, six months were suspended for five years and a further 18 months were also suspended on condition that Mnkandla performs 410 hours of community service at Mahlathini Primary School in Cowdray Park.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn were slapped with a $1 500 fine after their officials insulted and charged at referee Thomas Massa after their 0-1 loss to FC Platinum at White City Stadium in July.

The defending champions will pay a $1 000 fine after the disciplinary committee set aside $500 on condition that they don’t commit a similar offence this season.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Mutare City Rovers v Border Strikers (Sakubva, 3PM, SuperSport), Chicken Inn v ZPC Kariba (White City), Tsholotsho FC v Chapungu (Luveve), FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava)

Sunday: Hwange v Harare City (Colliery), Triangle United v How Mine (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium, 3PM, SuperSport)

PSL Table

P     W    D    L    F    A    GD    Pts

Caps United    26    15    8    3    36    18    18    53

FC Platinum    26    14    9    3     29    14    17    51

Highlanders    26    15    5    6    34    18    16    50

ZPC Kariba    26    10    11    5    21    16    5    41

Dynamos    26    10    9    7    21    18    3    39

Harare City    26    11    5    10    29    22    7    38

Chicken Inn    26    9    8    9    24    18    6    35

Bulawayo City    26    9    8    9    21    21    0    35

Ngezi Platinum    26    9    7    10    23    25    -2    34

Triangle United    26    9    7    10    24    29    -5    34

Hwange    26    8    8    10    22    28    -6    32

How Mine    26    7    11    8    24    23    1    32

Chapungu    26    7    10    9    21    22    -1    31

*Mutare City    26    6    7    13    19    37    -18    22

Tsholotsho FC    26    5    5    16    18    31    -13    20

Border Strikers    26    4    2    20    10    36    -26    14

*Three points deducted for use of a suspended player. — @ZililoR
  • ShonaleNkosi

    I thought Dynamos got the same punishment but it never came into effect

  • Bayanya

    Bayanya laba nxaaaa….

  • Bongani Dlamini

    Ngamanga la. yizifiso lamaphupho. I pholisa lakhona lalivele lizigulela imikhuhlane yakilo e maswingo.

  • Bhova LikaDikaDika

    Bophi ‘jambo

  • collins

    Bayanya akulanto enjalo ngoba sesizawina ileague

  • Chido

    Kkkkkk. thats very interesting makaura.

    • xoxo

      It wont you whure

    • Proud Nguni

      Kodwa wena sfebe uyathanda ukuzifaka endabeni

    • koka

      chidofu. nxaaaa

  • Linonifulu

    this is total rubbish, why effect a judgement when the season is at it’s peak…….
    nxa into zamatshona yigcekeza

  • koka

    liyabona ke why I am against floating shares. its part of the bigger zanu plan to destroy Highlanders. Now look at the timing of the sentence against the team. it is meant to destroy the current momentum and demoralize players hence bosso will lose its remaining games. yingcekeza yodwa le.