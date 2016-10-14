Grade 7 pupil in exam birth

Patrick Chitumba/Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Reporters

A GRADE Seven pupil at Murongwe Primary School in Mberengwa East experienced labour pains in the middle of her Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) national examination on Monday and was rushed home where she gave birth.

The incident occurred when pupils were sitting for an English Paper 2 exam.

The girl whose name has been withheld to protect her since she is a minor was rushed home before she was ferried to Murongwe Clinic nearby.

The minor, whose age could not be established immediately, was allowed to continue writing the exam from the clinic with two invigilators supervising her.

The girl, who lives in Mhepo Village under Chief Mataruse in Mberengwa East, gave birth minutes after shocking unsuspecting classmates and teachers at her school when she suddenly went into labour.

Midlands Provincial Education Director, Mrs Agnes Gudo, confirmed the dramatic incident.

She however could not shed more light on the matter, saying she was still waiting for a formal report from the responsible district.

“I’m aware of the incident but I’ve sketchy details because I’m yet to get finer details from the responsible district. I will be able to furnish you with more information once I receive a full report,” she said.

A relative to the minor who spoke to The Chronicle on condition of anonymity said the girl who had concealed the pregnancy started experiencing labour pains while writing the examination before giving birth at a nearby clinic.

The relative said the minor concluded her examinations from the hospital bed yesterday under the watch of the two female teachers.

“She was rushed to Murongwe Clinic but she had already given birth. She was first taken home where she delivered before being taken to hospital.

“She had to finish her examination on her hospital bed,” said the relative.

He said it was agreed that she would finish other examination papers from her hospital bed since she was not fit to return to class since she had started breastfeeding.

Mberengwa East MP Cde Makhosini Hlongwane bemoaned early indulgence in sexual activities by juveniles and school-going children.

He said early indulgence in sexual activities had resulted in unwanted pregnancies which he said have negative ramifications on their education.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that a Grade Seven pupil was impregnated and gave birth while writing national examinations.

“Government policy is to encourage the girl child to complete education and desist from indulging in sexual activities at an early age,” he said.

“This has ramifications on their education trajectory. If we look deeper the child could have been sexually abused by an adult which in itself becomes a rape case.”