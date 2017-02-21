Gushungo @ 93 Happy Birthday, President Mugabe

Yoliswa Dube, Senior Features Reporter

GUSHUNGO, Tsivo, mwana waZvimba, our President today turns 93.

Born in Zvimba in Mashonaland West province to peasant parents in 1924, President Mugabe dedicated his life to the liberation of this country from the shackles of white minority rule.

His birthday is not just a personal or family event.

It is an occasion for the millions of people all over the world who admire his clean lifestyle and adore his political life, especially his love for his country, to celebrate his life.

President Mugabe suffered at the hands of the racist colonial regime, being persecuted for his role in the struggle to dismantle colonialism, and jailed for years in the process.

But at no point did he express regret for these sacrifices, preferring to use the pains he endured as the inspiration for the fight against neo-colonialism.

Through his iconic leadership, the country has achieved various milestones, some which have earned the country global recognition.

President Mugabe has been lauded for being principled, a torch-bearer of African self-determination as well as being the embodiment of black empowerment.

His birthday provides an opportunity for self-introspection.

President Mugabe is the subject of many pop songs that celebrate his life as the country’s youths chronicle the achievements of the revolutionary icon.

His life is as ordinary in its simplicity and honesty as it is inspiring.

In his honour, the 21st February Movement was founded in 1986 to use his person as a role model that young people can emulate.

The 21st February Movement endeavours to mould youth of unquestionable integrity and President Mugabe is the patron of the movement.

This year’s celebrations will be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matobo District, Matabeleland South province on February 25 under the theme “Honouring our icon, unlocking value in youth”.

But the 21st February Movement celebrations are more than just a birthday celebration.

The movement was established to create an opportunity for the youth of Zimbabwe — and across Africa and the world — to draw lessons from President Mugabe’s illustrious life of sacrifice and public service.

Besides imparting a spirit of patriotism and pan-Africanism among the youth, the movement also has an operational trust fund that caters for youth activities throughout the year.

Early in 1986, the Zanu-PF Youth League decided to have an educational and cultural movement of children whose tender age disqualified them from joining the ranks of this wing of the party.

The league tasked a team to research on how such movements were constituted in sister republics such as Cuba, Angola and Mozambique.

After comprehensive and thorough research, the comrades submitted a document to Zanu-PF’s central committee and this was adopted with minor amendments.

After consultations with relevant stakeholders, it was agreed that children aged between five and 14 should be taught to emulate the selfless life of President Mugabe.

They were to be nurtured to grow up endowed with President Mugabe’s enduring spirit of sacrifice to the nation.

It was then resolved that President Mugabe’s birthday would be the rallying point for all these efforts.

The 21st February Movement works closely with various youth organisations and ministries in its national programmes with celebrations held across the country’s 10 provinces.

The movement provides the youth of Zimbabwe and Africa the opportunity to revisit the life of this pan-Africanist and reflect on how they too can contribute to the development of their respective countries and the entire continent.

In 2016, the celebrations were held in Masvingo while Victoria Falls hosted the 21st February Movement celebrations in 2015.

In 2014, the celebrations were held at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera under the theme “Zim-Asset, Growing the Economy for Youth Empowerment and Employment”.

The Movement had been hosted at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province in 2013.

The celebrations were held under the theme “Youth Indigenisation, Empowerment, Development and Employment Creation”.

In 2012, the event was held at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare in the Manicaland Province.

Harare Metropolitan province played host to the celebrations in 2011 under the theme “Youth for indigenisation and empowerment”.

In 2010, the celebrations were held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo Metropolitan province. They were held in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province in 2009.

The 21st February Movement has over the years been accompanied by galas and musical concerts as part of celebrating the life and achievements of President Mugabe.

Various notable musicians such as Alick Macheso, Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Sulumani Chimbetu have performed in previous celebrations.

The galas take place annually in the respective hosting provinces.