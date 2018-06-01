Harrison sends Bosso warning

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison wants his players to forget about their loss to leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars and focus their attention on Highlanders whom they face in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League duel at Rufaro tomorrow.

The capital club suffered their second defeat in 14 matches when they crashed to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of unbeaten pacesetters in Mhondoro last week.

And Harrison has demanded a response from his charges as he seeks redemption.

City are fifth on the table with 24 points in 14 games and will leapfrog Bosso if they find a way past Madinda Ndlovu’s men who are third on the standings with 26 points.

Harrison said his team’s failure to outwit Ngezi was as a result of some blunders.

“Yes, we lost our previous match against Ngezi Platinum Stars but what is important is our ability to lift ourselves up and rectify the mistakes that we made in that game and try to bounce back,” said Harrison.

“I have told the players that you make mistakes but what you do next after making mistakes is what is important. So Saturday’s encounter against Highlanders is very important. We will try to win the game. I think it will be quiet an entertaining game because Highlanders like entertaining football like we do.

“But I think we will win at the end of the day not Highlanders, because we are looking to bounce back. I have challenged the boys to lift their game and I am sure they will do that and we will get a positive result.”

The Sunshine City Boys will welcome back centreback Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye who missed last week’s match at Baobab due to suspension.

Learnmore Muyambo twinned with Raymond Uchena at the heart of defence in Diro-Nyenye’s absence last Sunday.

“Raymond (Uchena) and Munyaradzi (Diro-Nyenye) have had a good partnership in the back so far this season and I am happy Diro-Nyenye is now back in the team after he missed the match against Ngezi Platinum Stars through suspension,” said Harrison.

The English gaffer will also be forced, just like last weekend, to hand one of his fringe players Gareth Madhake a starting berth in the absence of Takudzwa Chimwemwe who is in South Africa for the Cosafa Cup with the Warriors.

“Takudzwa (Chimwemwe) is out with the national team but look we have no choice but to try and bring young Gareth (Madhake) who will fill that position.

‘’He is a talented boy and has been waiting for his opportunity so I think he will be eager to shine and I am sure he will,” said Harrison.

The Englishman said his squad has impressed him and will not be very active in the mid-season transfer window but hinted he could sign one player if his executive agree.

“Look, we have one more slot in our squad. There is one player I want to bring here but I will have to talk to my executive first. We have had an impressive first half of the season so I am not under any pressure to beef up the squad. If you try to make too many changes, you can upset the balance so it’s not something that I am stressed about. Just one player could come in but if that doesn’t happen there is no problem because I have a balanced squad,” he said.