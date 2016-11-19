Highlanders ‘playing with fire’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS risk Zifa sanctions if they continue associating themselves with the duo of suspended chairman Peter Dube and chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede.

Zifa has threatened to invoke Article 13(2) of its constitution.

While the association did not mention Highlanders, a memo to the Premier Soccer League clubs written by acting Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse yesterday directed the clubs to be fully compliant with their membership obligations to Zifa in terms of Article 13 of the Zifa Constitution.

In particular, wrote Mamutse, each club is required to promptly submit to his office details of the club’s chairman/president, chief executive officer and the club’s spokesperson.

“Further, in accordance with Article 13(h), each club is bound not to maintain any relations of any nature whatsoever with persons and entities that have no legal recognition in the Zifa statutes or with individuals and members that have been suspended or expelled. Members are reminded that in terms of Article 17(2), each PSL club as a member of Zifa is required to take all decisions on matters regarding their membership independently of an external body, entity or person,” wrote the Zifa acting chief executive officer.

He reminded clubs that all Zimbabwe PSL clubs are required at all material times to be fully compliant with all decisions, directives and resolutions of the Zifa Congress and Zifa executive committee.

“Any violation of membership obligations may lead to sanctions provided for in the statutes in terms of Article 13(2) of the Zifa constitution,” wrote Mamutse.

