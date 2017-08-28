How Mine bounce back

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bantu Rovers 1-3 How Mine

SENIOR How Mine players suspended their strike to collect maximum points against relegation-bound Bantu Rovers yesterday after being forced to field fringe players in the humiliating 6-0 thrashing by Dynamos in mid-week.

How Mine managing director Demand Gwatinetsa intervened on Saturday and addressed the players, promising to deposit part of their salaries and bonuses today.

Mukundika Sakala, Marvelous Mukumba and Toto Banda were the only regular first team players that featured in the humiliation by Dynamos last Thursday, with the rest staying away, demanding all their dues.

Sakala, Banda, Tinashe Makanda and Tanaka Chenengeta were the only survivors from the side hammered by DeMbare.

The returning players turned on the heat on Rovers to score all their goals in the second half, as their experience came in handy.

Goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya gave How Mine the lead from the penalty spot in the 50th minute after Rovers’ defender Shadreck Nyahwa handled in the box.

Banda doubled the gold miners’ lead in the 65th minute after being teed by Chenengeta. He beat three defenders before firing past Rovers’ goalkeeper Wellington Muuya.

Rovers then pulled one back through substitute Remmington Masuku four minutes later following a quick counterattack.

But How Mine put the game to bed through a brilliant volley by Tsepo Ranthokoane in the 86th minute.

The victory gave How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu reason to believe that they still have an outside chance of fighting for the league title, as they sit on sixth position on the log, with 37 points, 11 behind leaders Chicken Inn.

“I’m not sure whether I should celebrate this victory or mourn for the points we gave away against Dynamos. What was important was to win this game and I think the race is still on and we still have something to fight for,” said Kaindu.

Rovers’ gaffer Methembe Ndlovu described his side’s performance as their worst.

“I’m a little disappointed because this was our weakest performance. I also don’t like commenting about referees, but today I feel he didn’t give us a choice as he allowed their players to bully us without giving them cards,” said Ndlovu.

Hwange-based referee Mhaka Magare handled the game.

Teams

Bantu Rovers: Wellington Muuya, Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Shadreck Nyahwa, Dumisani Ndlovu, Lindelani Ncube, Munyaradzi Chitambwe, Lucky Ndlela (Remmington Masuku, 60th minute), Pride Zivengwa (Gladman Bharibhari, 72nd minute), McCarthy Dube, Marvin Sibanda (Sibusiso Moyo, 85th minute), Nigel Papias

How Mine: Munyaradzi Diya, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Nefitary Ndale, Makundika Sakala, Frank Makarati, Milton Ncube, Tanaka Chenengeta, Thembani Masuku, Kuda Musharu, Peter Moyo (Toto Banda, 41st minute), Timothy January (Tinashe Makanda, 57th minute)