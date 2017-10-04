Hunt for new coach. . . Clock ticks for Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FADING Bulawayo giants Highlanders have been urged to start reconstructing their technical department now instead of waiting for the season to end as the team has nothing to play for other than its pride.

Bosso were knocked out of the lucrative Chibuku Super Cup by Harare City who beat them 2-1 at Mandava Stadium last week and are out of the race for the league championship as they find themselves a massive 19 points behind leaders Dynamos.

The club actually finds itself just seven points ahead of Shabanie Mine who occupy the last relegation slot and all that it can play for now, according to respected club legend Lawrence “Lofty” Phiri, is restoration of its pride and nothing else.

“The leadership has a responsibility to make sure whatever damage has been done is repaired as we prepare for next year. We are not playing for anything this year except to restore our pride and authority as leaders in football. I think the executive has a big responsibility to make a decision and act quickly because if Akbay (Erol) goes, they need to reconstruct the coaching department. They know that they have that responsibility and we trust they are working on it,” said Phiri.

He said waiting for the season to end will be too late hence the need for the hunt to replace Akbay to begin now while there is still time to allow the new man to get to know the team values and expectations.

“Waiting for the season to end will be too late so the hunt should start now. What has to be appreciated is that whatever they do now, they are committing that decision to whoever will be running the club next year,” said Phiri.

Highlanders members will next year hold elections to choose the club chairman, secretary and committee, according to the existing constitution but if the recently amended document is endorsed all positions will be up for grabs.

Highlanders have already advertised for the post of a substantive assistant coach after the resignation of Amini Soma-Phiri following sabotage claims by Akbay and nine aspiring candidates threw in their papers. It has since emerged that only three of the nine aspirants meet the minimum requirements.

