Hunt for Zifa CEO still on

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE hunt for a substantive Zifa general secretary hit a snag after the national association’s leadership failed to agree on a name from the six shortlisted candidates interviewed a fortnight ago.

The Zifa human resources committee chaired by the association’s vice-president Omega Sibanda and also consists of Martin Kweza, Judah Tshuma, Patrick Hill and Lovemore Matikinyidze interviewed the candidates on October 28.

Among the six candidates shortlisted from more than 15 people that applied for the post left vacant after Jonathan Mashingaidze’s contract expired on April 1 were Kenneth Makhanya, Eric Mvududu, Eliah Zvimba and acting Zifa general secretary Joseph Mamutse.

However, Sibanda has scoffed at rumours that they are at loggerheads over whom to give the job despite failing to announce results of the interviews.

“The hunt for the Zifa CEO is still on. There are a couple of issues that we’re looking at before announcing the new chief executive officer.

Remember, the association’s general secretary position is a big post and as such we have to make sure that the best candidate that can effectively bring positive change is hired,” Sibanda said.

“The human resources committee, which I chair, is made up of competent human resources managers, who work for big companies and will come up with the best decision that will help Zifa. It’s not true that we’re at loggerheads and that is the thinking of people who don’t want to see good work prevailing.”

Sources had said Makhanya, a former National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) chief executive officer and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns general manager, and current South African National First Division side Black Leopards’ general manager was ruled out because of age.

It had been alleged that Makhanya, who is almost 60 years, was about to reach retirement age.

A source said Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa is yet to be convinced on the candidature of ex-Dynamos treasurer Mvududu, who works for Zesa, Mamutse and Zvimba, the former Zimbabwe Professional Cricketers Association chief executive officer.

“The human resources committee, which had been assigned to interview candidates, submitted their recommendations to the president (Chiyangwa), who is yet to respond. According to the Zifa constitution, Chiyangwa may propose the appointment of the general secretary of which the executive committee has a right to reject or approve. From what I hear, Chiyangwa wants the net cast wider before their (human resources committee) recommendations are taken into consideration,” said the source.

Article 37.3 of the Zifa constitution reads: “Only the president may propose the appointment or dismissal of the general secretary which shall be approved by the executive committee.”

In an advertisement flighted in August, Zifa indicated that it was looking for a person in possession of a commercial degree or relevant sports management degree, while an MBA would be an added advantage.

The duties of the general secretary include implementing decisions passed by the Zifa congress and the executive committee, organising meetings for the congress, executive committee, standing committees and secretarial services. The person is also expected to lead budget formulation and control.

