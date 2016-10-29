Inline Academy, Magwegwe Stars clash

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

INLINE Academy will be hoping to continue with their fine form in the Southern Region Women soccer league when they play host to Magwegwe Stars at Masotsha today.

A 20-0 clobbering of struggling Cowdray Park last week saw Inline picking up three points with nearest rivals Hearts of Oak also registering a 2-1 win over Street Set.

Inline are just three matches from winning the league as they are topping the league table with 48 points, five ahead of Hearts of Oak followed by New Orleans with 35 points

With the championship in their own hands and the prize so close, there are still a few more tests to overcome particularly today.

In other matches, Hearts of Oak will have to do without one of their key players Happy Gumbo who has been called up to the national team squad.

The midfielder displayed an impressive performance last week in their 2-1 win over Street Set which saw the national team gaffer Shadreck Mlauzi calling her to the squad.

Hearts of Oak coach Evans Netha believes their matches will be difficult without Gumbo.

“It’s going to be a challenge without her but we have to work with the players we have.

“We are a strong team and we have quality players on the bench who will earn us maximum points in our next matches. As a team we are actually happy that we have a representative in the national team and we pray she makes it into the final squad,” he said.

fixtures

Today: Royals vs Hwange Ladies (Highlanders Sports Club), ZRP Byo vs Black Boots (Makokoba), New Orleans vs Street Set (Matshayishova), Inline Academy vs Magwegwe (Masotsha), Hearts of Oak vs Sobukhazi (Pumula North

Tomorrow: Borrow Jets vs Cowdray Park (Luveve B Arena) — T

