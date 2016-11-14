JUST IN: Man kills self after wife infects him with HIV

Hwange Correspondent

A DETE man hanged himself after his estranged wife allegedly infected him with HIV as punishment for an unknown issue.

The couple had allegedly been married for only six months.

According to villagers, 21 year old Godknows Asala committed suicide on Monday last week behind Detema secondary school.

They said Asala seemed to lose his mind when he tested positive during an HIV/AIDS outreach programme held during the weekend.

It is said he confronted his wife (name withheld) who confirmed to him that she had always known her status but was afraid to tell him.

Villagers found his body swinging from a tree on Tuesday morning.

“We are still in shock over the incident but we understand that the suicide was triggered by revelation that he was HIV positive. He accused his wife with whom he was no longer staying, of having

infected him with the virus and she allegedly admitted she was infected with HIV,” said a villager who declined to be named.

Chronicle learnt that the couple met in Victoria Falls where the woman was a dancer with a group.

Asala is said to have wooed her and convinced her to marry him.

The couple had no children and was staying with Asala’s mother in Mtuya, Dete.

“People tried in vain to warn him about marrying a person older than himself, who was a dancer at night clubs.

“Godknows has been sick from unknown ailment for a while since meeting her and at the time he decided to test he had a misunderstanding with his wife who had left their home.”

Acting Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson sergeant,

Namatirai Mashona confirmed the incident but said she could not give details as she was yet to get a report from police in Dete.