Kaindu first How Mine coach to finish season

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HOW Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu will this afternoon become the first ever coach for the gold miners to finish a season since the team broke into the elite in 2013. The gold miners take on Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

In their inaugural season How Mine engaged former Highlanders coach Philani Mabhena who however lasted just six months with the club appointing his then assistant Philani Ncube.

Ncube was not to last too as he quit in a huff in August 2014 and the club remained under the auspices of an acting coach until the end of the season.

Along came the self-proclaimed doctor of football, Luke Masomere, at the beginning of the 2015 season and the club reportedly gave him an open cheque to buy players.

How Mine then were touted as pre-season championship favourites with the quality of players at their disposal. It wasn’t to be, leading to Masomere “resigning” with just seven games before the end of the season.

Amid numerous spirited denials from both parties, How Mine eventually hired Kaindu, buying out his contract from Triangle United.

This afternoon, the Zambian mentor completes his 30th league match with the gold miners with the duel against an administratively troubled Bulawayo City.

Personally though for Kaindu, this is his worst season as a coach in Zimbabwe as he has never finished outside the top four since 2012.

His solace will be getting into the top eight, a race which he is fighting with Harare City and Ngezi Platinum.

Hwange, while they can finish on the same number of points (39) are out of the race for that spot unless they beat Highlanders by a minimum of 15 goals without reply tomorrow.

Fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields, 3PM, SuperSport), Harare City v Triangle United (Rufaro)

Tomorrow: Border Strikers v ZPC Kariba (Dulivhadzimu), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot, 3PM, SuperSport), Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Tsholotsho FC v FC Platinum (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Mutare City (Baobab).