Kasukuwere told to resign

Felex Share and Tendai Mugabe, Harare Bureau

MASHONALAND Central Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Martin Dinha, Central Committee members and legislators yesterday hammered the final nail in Cde Saviour Kasukuwere’s political career, saying he should resign as the party’s national commissar and pave way for a mature and principled leader ahead of next year’s general elections.

They said it was suicidal for the revolutionary party to head for elections with a divisive national commissar who spent much of his time scheming against fellow party cadres, including President Mugabe.

This followed a highly subscribed demonstration by thousands of party members in Bindura yesterday against Cde Kasukuwere and his half-brother Cde Dickson Mafios, who are now known as the “Matope brothers” after usurping provincial powers to their village in Rushinga.

Cde Mafios is the Mashonaland Central acting provincial chairperson.

The demonstrators called for the expulsion of the pair from the ruling party on allegations of plotting to unseat President Mugabe unconstitutionally.

Cde Kasukuwere stands accused of having an unbridled ambition which has seen him trying to capture party structures by imposing candidates.

Speaking to our Harare Bureau in an interview from Dubai where he is on Government business, Cde Dinha said the grievances raised by the masses warranted stern action against Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios.

“My honest advice is for the two and others in their alleged faction to resign and pave way for a mature and principled national political commissar and provincial chair who will make us win elections to take over,” he said.

“You cannot have a national commissar who should be a unifier and mobiliser being at odds with everyone in and outside the party. Factionalism is anti-revolutionary and a negation of the principles of the liberation struggle.”

He went on: “The grievances against Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios and their cabal are serious and warrant the principal, President Mugabe to take special note and the party to take appropriate disciplinary action.

“In all honesty, I feel the national commissar and his brother brought this on themselves and they can’t blame me, others or President Mugabe and Dr Grace Mugabe as I hear they are now doing.

“They brought into the fray politics of divisionism and factionalism and regarded everyone with alternative views and opinions as enemies. I tried to objectively advise them and warned them to move away from factionalism and to respect democratic principles, promote unity, peace and development of the province and country.

“War veterans have always echoed the same sentiments saying the commissariat department should be led by someone with liberation war credentials. The freedom fighters said instead of focusing on his primary role of mass mobilisation and political education, Cde Kasukuwere was expending energy on expelling people from Zanu-PF.”

Cde Dinha commended Zanu-PF members for staging a peaceful demonstration in Bindura yesterday.

“Reports received indicate the demonstration was peaceful and non-violent and I applaud the people of Mashonaland Central for showing political maturity, discipline, public order and respect of the laws of the country,” he said. “The demonstration was a legitimate expression of people’s grievances and is acceptable in a democratic State such as our Zimbabwe.”

Party members who attended the demonstration accused Cdes Kasukuwere and Mafios of grabbing Kitsiyatota gold mining claims, a women and youths project.

Bindura South legislator Cde Remigio Matangira said: “When people say something, the leadership should listen because it’s what they feel. The will of the people of Mashonaland Central have been expressed here and must be taken as such.”

Central Committee member Cde Martin Mavhangira said the “Matope brothers” feigned loyalty to the party leadership.

“These people have been putting their own structures thinking one day he (Cde Kasukuwere) would wake up being a President,” he said. “One thing the President and First Lady should know is that these people support them in the open but during the night they are busy plotting against them. As I always say, mukutaura vanotaura rudo naPresident asi mumoyo mavo havana rudo naPresident.”

A victim of Cde Kasukuwere’s illegitimate expulsions, Cde Shantel Mbereko said he was using his financial muscle to foment chaos in the party.

“When we used to work together, he would always buy beer for the youths whom he would send to foment chaos everywhere,” she said. “Mafios, being a sidekick and someone with nothing, had no option but to endorse everything his brother proposed.

“Here they are, grabbing the mines which are benefiting the youths and women, a clear indication that they are greedy and think about themselves alone. The province and the nation cannot continue to be led by such avaricious people.”

Cde Kasukuwere last week came under fire from members of the Women’s League after he reportedly tried to block their countrywide demonstrations against the organ’s deputy secretary, Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo, and finance secretary Cde Sarah Mahoka.

The two Women’s League national members are Cde Kasukuwere’s allies and stand accused of undermining the authority of Women’s League secretary and First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, corruption and fanning factionalism.

Their case is likely to be discussed at tomorrow’s Politburo meeting.