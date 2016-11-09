Khama back in Warriors squad

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ talisman Khama Billiat makes a return to national team duty after he was named in a 23-man squad that takes on Tanzania in an international friendly set for the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

Also called up are midfielder Bruce Kangwa of Azam in Tanzania and Ngezi Platinum goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

Other returnees to the squad include Kudakwashe Mahachi and Hardlife Zvirekwi, who missed the Guinea defeat due to a fractured hand and suspension respectively.

Nyasha Mushekwi and Mathew Rusike are also back in the squad, while Philana Kadewere and Oscar Machapa have also been called up.

Pasuwa will have to do without AC Sparta Praha defender Costa Nhamoinesu, who sustained muscle injuries that have seen him miss club action for over a month.

Other injured players among the foreign-based contingent are Evans Rusike and Blessing Moyo of Maritzburg United in South Africa.

Pasuwa confirmed the absence of some national team regulars, but he expressed confidence in the players available, saying it is an opportunity for them to improve under competitive conditions.

“It is unfortunate that Costa (Nhamoinesu), Evans (Rusike) and Blessing (Moyo) are all out due to injuries as confirmed by their clubs, but at the same time this will be an opportunity for other players to get more game time in international matches,” Pasuwa told the Zifa website.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mkuruva (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum)

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn),Tendai Ndlovu (Highlanders), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club)

Midfielders: Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Marshall Mudehwe (FC Platinum), Raphael Kutinyu (Chicken Inn), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Mathew Rusike (Helsingborgs IF), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits), Philana Kadewere (Djurgardens IF),Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang)